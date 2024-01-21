S’pore Actress Nurul Aini Requests Privacy After Husband Caught On Video At Hotel With Another Woman

Nurul Aini’s Husband Seen Allegedly Checking Into Hotel With Another Woman

Local TV presenter and actress Nurul Aini has requested privacy for her family after a video surfaced showing her husband Sofian Roslan in a car and subsequently at a hotel with another woman.

The person who posted the video claimed that the woman with Sofian Roslan was another local actress.

Nurul Aini and Sofian Roslan have since addressed the situation on their respective social media pages.

The couple, who have been married for 16 years, have three children.

A video said to be of Nurul Aini’s husband, realtor Sofian Roslan, surfaced on TikTok on Saturday (20 Jan). It showed him getting into a parked car with another woman.

While the original video has disappeared, other accounts have reposted it.

The clip showed a man in all black donning a cap and a pair of shades entering the driver’s side of the car. A woman then joined him in the vehicle.

The captions to the video allege that the woman is Suria actress Fatin Amira.

The video later cut to them entering a hotel lobby. Words on the lobby door indicated that the location was Capri By Fraser China Square.

In the next scene, the pair returned to the car separately, where they seemingly shared a kiss before driving off.

Nurul Aini requests understanding & privacy

Since the original video appeared on social media, Nurul Aini and Sofian Roslan have both issued statements addressing the matter.

The 41-year-old actress’ statement read: “Salam everyone. This is an incredibly difficult time for my family and I.”

“We kindly request understanding and privacy as we navigate through these challenges. Your support & prayers are very much appreciated. Thank you,” she wrote.

When MS News reached out to Nurul Aini, she declined to provide further comments on the matter.

Sofian Roslan apologises to wife & family for ‘faltering’ & ‘losing his way’

Later, Sofian Roslan shared his message on Instagram, along with pictures of their family.

He started his statement by saying: “Now I can’t go on without you, and I’m not that strong without you.”

“My dearest beautiful wife Nurul Aini, 24 years together. 16 years of marriage. 3 beautiful children. Allah blessed me with so much and you always reminded me to cherish what we have.”

He also admitted that he “faltered” and “lost [his] way”.

“I can’t even imagine the amount of pain I’ve caused you and our family. I am sorry B.”

He ended his statement by apologising to his family, friends, clients, followers, and everyone this situation has impacted, and requested space for his family to heal.

Although Fatin Amira has yet to publicly address the speculation, she has set her Instagram page to private after the video surfaced.

MS News has reached out to Sofian Roslan and Fatin Amira for comments.

