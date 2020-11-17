Disappearance Of Felicia Teo Case Resurfaces In Media

Even though Singapore is but a little red dot, now and then there are cases of people disappearing without a trace. Some of them date back decades.

On 15 Nov, a missing persons case dating back 13 years resurfaced in the media via Lianhe Wanbao.

Felicia Teo disappeared in the early hours of 30 Jun 2007, and there’s been no trace of her since.

She was last seen by CCTC cameras entering a HDB lift in Marine Terrace with 2 men, but there’s no record of her leaving the block via the lift.

Since that time, news outlets and Facebook page Crime Library Singapore have publicised her case several times over the years — most recently in Jun 2020.

Felicia Teo never showed up to friend’s wedding on 30 Jun 2007

Ms Teo was aged 19 at the time of her disappearance, and was a student at LaSelle College of the Arts.

She lived in Bain Street, and according to The Straits Times (ST), left the house on 29 Jun to go to work.

Ms Teo was supposed to attend a friend’s wedding on 30 Jun, but never showed up.

Checks with her mobile phone telco show that her last text sent was at 2.37am on 30 Jun to a male friend.

Ms Teo’s mother thought that she couldn’t have run away from home.

On the day before she disappeared, she’d withdrawn S$30 from an ATM in Bugis.

According to TODAY, Ms Teo wasn’t carrying much on her on the day — a cream-coloured bag with an Apple laptop and digital camera.

Thus, it doesn’t appear as though she was planning on running away from home.

What happened on that day

Ms Teo apparently went to work at 6pm, but the TODAY article said she attended a school party that night, before going to a friend’s place in Marine Terrace.

The outfit Felicia Teo was last seen wearing on 30 Jun 2007

She left her friend’s place, allegedly after getting complaints about her “jarring ringtone”, and she apparently received and sent many text messages.

She was only last seen entering a lift with 2 men in Marine Terrace on 30 Jun. The identities of the 2 men are not known.

Nobody knows where she went to after that, as there’s no record of her leaving the block.

The police interviewed many people, but couldn’t find any leads. They declared the case cold after.

Mysterious disappearance

Ms Teo’s disappearance sparked a manhunt consisting about 100 people, searching across the island and handing out flyers, but to no avail.

Ms Teo’s mother even went to Johor Bahru to hand out flyers as she was concerned that she could’ve been abducted.

A blog, findfelicia.blogspot.com, was also set up by friends, and is filled with pictures of her.

However, it’s not been updated since 2007.

Cold case after 13 years

Ms Teo’s case is just one of several mysterious disappearance cases in Singapore.

Every time someone disappears without a trace, it causes untold stress and worry on their family and friends.

Not knowing whether they’re even dead or alive can leave anyone sleepless.

We do hope that there can be a resolution, even after all these years, for the sake of her family and friends.

Featured image adapted from Blogspot.