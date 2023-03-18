S’pore-Registered Ferrari Crashes Into Car In Johor Causing Latter To Flip, Authorities Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore-Registered Ferrari Rear-Ends Toyota Camry In Johor Accident

An accident involving a Ferrari with a Singapore-registered licence plate occurred in Johor recently, resulting in at least four injuries.

The luxury supercar reportedly crashed into a Toyota sedan on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.

Thankfully, the victims in the sedan escaped with minor injuries. The condition of the Ferrari driver is unclear.

Ferrari driver loses control & collides with car in Johor

According to Malaysian news site Kosmo!, the accident involving a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and a Toyota Camry occurred in Johor, Malaysia, on Friday (17 Mar) morning.

The male Ferrari driver apparently lost control of his vehicle while driving along the North-South Expressway.

He subsequently rear-ended the Camry, causing it to flip off the road.

Muar District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, identified the Ferrari driver as a 22-year-old Singaporean man.

He also revealed that the driver had been on the way to Kuala Lumpur (KL) when he lost control of his car. The impact apparently caused both vehicles to skid to the right side of the road.

Toyota passengers sustain minor injuries

Despite the state of the Toyota sedan, its four passengers only sustained minor injuries.

The four passengers were Malaysian men in their 50s, reports 8world News.

However, there was no news about the state of the Ferrari driver.

The police are currently investigating the accident.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.