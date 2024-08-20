‘Kante’s so fit, he could run from Changi to Jurong West’: FIFA World Cup makes S’pore reference in IG post

Netizens say that admin must be Singaporean.

By - 20 Aug 2024, 12:24 pm

FIFA World Cup makes Singapore reference in Instagram post

Earlier this week, the official FIFA World Cup Instagram page made a hyperlocal reference that made Singaporeans all over the world do a double-take.

The post said: “Kante’s so fit, he could run from Changi to Jurong West without breaking a sweat.”

kante singapore reference

Source: @fifaworldcup on Instagram

Singporean reference comes out of left field

The reference seemingly came out of nowhere. Because there’s no clear connection between N’Golo Kanté and Singapore, this left Singaporeans bamboozled and yet highly appreciative of the post.

Source: @fifaworldcup on Instagram

The former Chelsea footballer is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world.

This is partially due to his incredible athleticism and fitness. According to ESPN, just before the French national team travelled to Germany for UEFA Euro 2024, he beat everyone in the physical tests.

Source: @fifaworldcup on Instagram

He was so dominant that teammate Marcus Thuram even said, “I have the impression that there were three of him at Clairefontaine!”

With him being that fit, it’s no wonder why someone would say that Kanté could run the length of Singapore without getting tired.

Singaporeans surprised by reference

The post was warmly received by Singaporeans, drawing over 11 thousand likes. Singaporeans also flooded the comments to express their appreciation.

Source: @fifaworldcup on Instagram

Multiple netizens said that the Instagram admin had to be Singaporean.

One commenter even asked for more Singaporean references.

Source: @fifaworldcup on Instagram

Meanwhile, one commenter was so shocked that they had to read it twice just to be sure.

Featured image adapted from @fifaworldcup on Instagram.

