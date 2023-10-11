Finlayson’s Squirrel Found Dead In Tai Seng, Witness Allegedly Spotted Carcass On The Road

Dead Finlayson’s Squirrel In Tai Seng Allegedly Run Over By Car

Earlier this month, a man spotted a beautiful Finlayson’s squirrel at Tai Seng. Its magnificent fur coat and bushy tail amazed animal lovers online.

In a recent development, another netizen found what appears to be the same squirrel dead under a tree.

How the non-native creature died remains unknown, though a witness suspects that a passing car had run it over.

The security guard of the nearby office compound had since taken the liberty to bury it.

Finlayson’s squirrel found dead under tree

Facebook user Toh D-jin first posted about the Finlayson’s squirrel sighting in Tai Seng on 4 Oct.

The non-native squirrel wowed netizens with its beautiful dark brown fur coat and pinkish bushy tail.

Sadly, just days after his sighting, tragedy struck. Instagram user Amandy, or @hibyelovez, spotted the dead squirrel at 9.45 am yesterday (10 Oct).

She then shared the news in a series of Instagram stories.

In her Instagram Stories, the squirrel lay unmoving on its belly with its eyes closed, underneath a roadside tree.

Amandy told MS News that someone had likely placed it under the tree, as it was “perfectly placed”.

As the squirrel’s carcass was found around the Tai Seng area, she assumed that it was the same recently sighted squirrel that had made the news.

Colleague found it dead on road & suspects it had been run over

Amandy’s colleague reckoned that it could’ve been killed by cats, but there was no evidence to confirm the suspicion.

Furthermore, she noted there was no blood on the squirrel, although a slight odour emanated from the carcass. The lack of wounds even gave her some hope that it could just be asleep or “hibernating”.

It’s believed that the squirrel died early in the late hours of 9 Oct or early in the morning of 10 Oct as it wasn’t under the tree the day before.

Eventually, another colleague told Amandy that he had spotted it dead on the road, possibly run over by a car.

She told MS News that he moved it off the road and under the tree to prevent passing cars from turning it into “minced meat”.

Even so, Amandy wondered how a car had run it over and killed it without external wounds.

Security guard buried the carcass

When Amandy informed the security guard of her office compound about the dead squirrel, he took the liberty to bury it next to the tree where it was found.

Although the squirrel is an invasive species, it’s sad to see such a cute animal die so shortly after we got to know it.

Rest in peace, Tai Seng squirrel.

Featured image adapted from @hibyelovez on Instagram.