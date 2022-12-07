Choa Chu Kang Flat Corridor Items Catch Fire, 30 Residents Evacuated

Fire Breaks Out Along Choa Chu Kang Corridor On 6 Dec

On Tuesday (6 Dec) evening, a fire broke out along the corridor of a flat in Choa Chu Kang.

Upon seeing the thick plumes of black smoke, about 30 residents self-evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) later arrived at the scene and put out the fire.

SCDF personnel said the fire involved discarded items in the corridor.

Loud explosive sounds heard before fire

At about 8.15pm on Tuesday (6 Dec), items left along Block 112 Teck Whye Lane’s third-storey corridor caught fire.

Residents shared that three loud explosion-like sounds could be heard at that time.

71-year-old Mr Tan, who stays on the fourth floor, told Shin Min Daily News that when he first heard the sound, he thought a car accident had occurred.

But shortly after, there was a burnt smell in the air. Thick plumes of smoke were also rolling in from the corridor.

Following that, their neighbours told him to evacuate.

However, they could not head down as the fire was on the floor below.

Left with few options, they decided to head up, away from the fire source.

By this time, Mr Tan shared that the smoke was billowing, and he was covered in soot.

HDB block currently undergoing upgrading works

When Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived at the scene, they found that the walls at the third-floor elevator landing were blackened.

The lighting along the corridor had also been damaged in the fire.

Based on their observations, the source of the fire was a pile of miscellaneous items left along the corridor.

This included a bicycle, a fan, cooking utensils, and even a glass cabinet about 2m tall.

Black soot also coated the facade of the HDB block on the third floor.

Ms Lin, a resident who stayed on the affected floor, shared that she was unsure who placed the miscellaneous items along the corridor.

But she said the area is currently undergoing upgrading works.

Besides changing the clothing racks in the flats, HDB was also upgrading the bathrooms in homes.

Investigations ongoing

SCDF told MS News that they were alerted to the fire at about 8.15pm on Tuesday (6 Dec).

The fire involved discarded items on the third floor.

Officers put out the fire using a fire extinguisher and a water jet. Prior to their arrival, about 30 people evacuated from the scene.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

