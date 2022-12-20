S’porean Stall’s Fish & Chips Dubbed Best In New York, Critic Eats It For 3 Days

Singaporean’s Fish And Chips At Smokin Joe Stall, New York Apparently Is The Best In The City

To most Singaporeans, fish and chips from the hawker stall is just regular fare and nothing fancy to be excited about.

However, for one food critic, the Singaporean-style fish and chips from Smokin Joe at Urban Hawker, New York are in a league of their own, going as far as to crown it the best in the city.

The critic even ate the stall’s breaded-fish fillet for three days straight, just to be sure.

Food critic says fish choice was key defining factor

According to New York Post, the fish and chips served at Smokin Joe was dubbed as one of the best in New York, beating out Gordon Ramsey’s iteration at his Times Square restaurant.

Priced at S$21.70 (US$16), the food critic describes the dish as one that “doesn’t promise much at first glance”.

Comprising two pieces of breaded fillet, a pile of fries, and a side of coleslaw, it’s what you’d typically expect at a heartland Western stall here in Singapore.

However, what sets Smokin Joe’s version apart from the rest is apparently their choice of fish — the Swai.

A white fish from Vietnam, the neutral-flavoured fish serves as a good base to soak up the myriad of spices and seasonings used in the marinade.

This is different from the typical choices of cod and haddock.

Secret to best fish & chips lies in timing & technique

The make-up of the marinade apparently changes from day to day and may include ingredients like oyster sauce, soy sauce, paprika, oregano, and thyme.

According to the chef and owner of the stall, the secret to its flavour lies in the cooking technique — the fish needs to be deep-fried at a constant high temperature to force the “oil” out.

Complimenting the dish, the food critic says that the fries are no slouches too. Salty and seasoned just right, they are good enough on their own.

Featured image adapted from @smokinjoenyc on Instagram & Google Maps.