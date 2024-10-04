SFA issues recall for fishball product due to undeclared egg allergen

Fishball product recalled due to undeclared egg allergen

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recently issued a recall notice for a fishball product over an undeclared egg allergen.

In a statement uploaded on Thursday (3 Oct), SFA announced that eggs were detected in the affected product — Jing Li Hwa Fish Ball with Fish Roe Filling.

However, eggs were not declared on the product’s packaging label.

SFA has since directed the importer, Sin Hin Frozen Food Pte Ltd, to recall the fishball product.

The affected product has an expiry date of 5 Aug 2026 printed on the packaging.

Consumers intolerant & allergic to egg should seek medical advice if they consumed product

Although eggs do not pose a food safety issue to most consumers, those who are allergic to or intolerant of eggs may get an allergic reaction after consuming the product.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, some symptoms of egg allergy include rashes and stomach pains.

SFA advised consumers who are intolerant of, or allergic to, eggs not to consume the affected product.

Those who have concerns about their health after consuming the fishball product are encouraged to seek medical advice.

Also read: Baker’s Cottage snow skin mooncakes recalled over excessive bacteria levels, 2nd recall in 2 days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SFA.