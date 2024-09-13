Baker’s Cottage snow skin mooncakes recalled over excessive bacteria levels, 2nd recall in 2 days

Baker’s Cottage snow skin Signature Yam mooncakes recalled by order of SFA

A second brand of mooncakes has been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in just two days.

The recall of Baker’s Cottage’s Snow Skin Signature Yam Mooncake was ordered due to excessive levels of bacteria found.

E. coli found during sampling of Baker’s Cottage mooncakes

In a media release on Friday (13 Sept), SFA said it had conducted a “regulatory sampling of mooncakes” on an unspecified date.

During the sampling, Escherichia coli (E. coli) was found in the Snow Skin Signature Yam Mooncake carrying the Baker’s Cottage brand.

The levels detected exceeded the maximum limits stipulated in Singapore’s Food Regulations.

E. coli may cause symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhoea or vomiting

E. coli is a bacterium that is normally found in the intestines of people and animals.

Considered a foodborne pathogen, the bacterium can be introduced during the production process when cross-contamination occurs.

According to SFA, some pathogenic strains of E. coli such as produce toxins which can cause food poisoning symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhoea or vomiting upon consumption.

As snow skin mooncakes are not subjected to heat treatment and usually kept cold after preparation, pathogens including E. coli can multiply rapidly if they are not kept below 5ºC after preparation or purchase.

Baker’s Cottage mooncakes recalled as a precautionary measure

SFA thus directed the importer, Ewayz Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated products as a precautionary measure.

Those affected have an expiry date of 31 Dec and were imported from Malaysia.

The recall is ongoing, SFA said.

Consumers advised not to consume product

SFA also advised consumers who had purchased the product not to consume them.

They were instructed to contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

If they have already consumed them, they should seek medical advice if they have concerns over their health.

Four Seasons Durians’ mooncakes recalled

The latest recall comes a day after Four Seasons Durians’ mini D24 durian mooncakes were recalled due to excessive levels of another bacteria, Bacillus cereus.

Four Seasons has apologised and offered a refund to customers who purchased the product.

It also said it was taking “immediate action to resolve the issue” so it would never happen again.

Also read: Four Seasons Durians’ mini D24 mooncakes recalled over excessive bacteria levels

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency.