S’pore Residents Can Display National Flag From 1 Jul As Country’s 57th Birthday Approaches

Singapore Residents Can Display National Flag From 1 Jul To Celebrate Country 57th Birthday

Leading up to National Day, red and white flags often line our streets as residents display their love for Singapore.

From Friday (1 Jul), residents in Singapore can once again display the National Flag from their residences, offices, or other buildings.

However, the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY) reminds the public that the flag must be treated with respect, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Public encouraged to display flag for National Day

On 9 Aug, Singapore will be celebrating her 57th birthday. As with previous years, members of the public can start displaying the National Flag from this Friday (1 Jul).

Citing an MCCY press release issued on Thursday (30 Jun), Lianhe Zaobao reported that organisations and families are encouraged to proudly display the Flag as part of the annual celebrations.

Singapore residents may display the Flag for a three-month period, till 30 Sep.

During this period, authorities will be easing regulations for hanging or displaying the National Flag — it does not need to be hung on a flagpole or illuminated at night.

Treat flag with respect

Despite the relaxed measures, MCCY reminded the public that the Flag should be displayed in an appropriate and dignified manner given its status as an “important National Symbol”.

As such, members of the public should not display damaged Flags. Residents should instead place them in a black garbage bag and throw them away.

More rules about the display of flags can be found here.

Recently, authorities have also been considering the relaxation of rules surrounding the Flag during National Day celebrations.

MCCY intends to replace the current Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem (SAFNA) Act with a new National Symbols Act.

They are now inviting the public to express their opinions on this from now till next Friday (8 Jul). If you’d like to share your feedback, you can do so here.

Part of annual National Day celebrations

Displaying our country’s flag is part and parcel of our yearly National Day celebrations.

And after two years of muted festivities, there is much to celebrate this year even as Singapore continues its fight against Covid-19.

Would you be hanging your Singapore flag proudly to celebrate our nation’s birthday? Share with us in the comments below.

