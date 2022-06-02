NDP 2022 Will See Marina Bay Platform Seats Filled After 2 Years Of Smaller Celebrations

NDP 2022 Will Have Ticketed Seats At The Marina Bay Platform

Whether you’re a patriotic person or not, the National Day Parade (NDP) is a joyous occasion for Singapore. And this year, we have even more reason to celebrate.

After two years of downsized events, NDP 2022 will be open to the public once again — this year’s theme is “Stronger Together, Majulah!”.

The NDP 2022 Executive Committee is expecting celebrations to return to pre-Covid levels. This means that Singaporeans can finally fill up the seats at the Marina Bay platform once again this year.

NDP 2022 organisers plan to fill up seats

On Thursday (2 Jun), the NDP 2022 Executive Committee announced that this year’s event will be open to the public.

Organisers are hoping to fill the venue with 25,000 to 26,000 spectators — figures that are within the upper bounds of the maximum capacity, The Straits Times reports.

National Education shows for Primary 5 students will also make a comeback this year alongside two other ticketed previews, just like in pre-pandemic times.

According to the NDP website, ticket balloting details will be out soon.

The exciting news comes after two years of more muted NDP celebrations due to Covid-19.

Last year, just 100 people filled one section of the platform’s spectator stands. Due to pandemic restrictions, only frontline workers were able to get tickets.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the current plans are subject to any later changes to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Organising committee chairman Brigadier-General Goh Pei Ming said that vaccination requirements for spectators will depend on the prevailing national guidelines.

However, all NDP performers will need to be fully vaccinated.

Expect the usual performances

The celebrations will kick off a few days before National Day itself, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

On 9 Aug itself, Singaporeans can expect the usual combined air, land, and sea Total Defence Display by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team at Marina Bay.

There will also be Chinook helicopters carrying the state flag around the island, as well as the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s State Flag Flypast and Salute to the Nation.

This will be followed by live performances by local artistes and a film that showcases how Singapore has emerged stronger from recent challenges.

And of course, to top it all off, fireworks. The good news is that you won’t have to travel all the way to the CBD to catch them as firework displays will be set off simultaneously in the heartlands.

The events at the floating platform will be broadcast live over television as well as online.

Heartland twist to NDP 2022

As Singapore celebrates its 57th birthday after two challenging pandemic years, the organising committee has given the celebrations a heartland twist.

Apart from the festivities on 9 Aug, there will be activities, exhibitions, and static displays of SAF and Home Team platforms at five heartland venues over the weekend from 6 to 7 Aug.

ST reports that this includes military and police vehicles like the Leopard 2SG main battle tank, the rigid hull inflatable boat, and the RBS 70 ground-based air defence system.

On 7 Aug, the Red Lions will also perform freefall jumps at two undisclosed heartland locations.

Rally call to strive for better future

This year’s NDP theme is “Stronger Together, Majulah!”, which describes “a call for all Singaporeans to forge ahead as a united and strong people towards a better future”.

Brigadier-General Goh said NDP 2022 is not just a celebration of our nation’s resilience.

As Singapore shifts towards living with Covid-19, this year’s NDP is a great opportunity to physically bring Singaporeans together and engage them through exciting celebrations across the island.

Check out the NDP 2022 song

In recent months, Singapore has experienced a real shift in the way we are living with Covid-19.

Throwing a full-scale celebration for our nation’s 57th birthday is the perfect way to prove that things are more or less going back to the way they used to be.

If you’re planning to hype yourself up for National Day, why not give our newly released NDP 2022 song, performed by Taufik Bastisah, a listen? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

