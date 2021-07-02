NDP 2021 Tickets Will Be Reserved For Fully-Vaccinated Frontline Workers

Last year’s National Day Parade (NDP) was different, to say the least, with smaller-scale celebrations held in various locations across Singapore.

But as our nation makes strides on the vaccination front, Singaporeans can once again look forward to a physical parade at Marina Bay this year.

However, there will not be any ticket balloting this year, as they’ll be given to Singaporean frontliners, essential workers, and community volunteers.

Everyone who attends the parade must also be fully vaccinated.

NDP 2021 tickets will be reserved for frontliners

In an announcement on Friday (2 Jul), Brigadier-General (BG) Tan Cheng Kwee, Chairman of the NDP committee, said the tickets will be reserved for “everyday heroes“. These include:

Cleaning industry workers

Community volunteers

Hawkers

Healthcare workers

Teachers

Transport workers

This is to recognise their efforts in our nation’s war against Covid-19.

However, there will still be certain precautions in place, such as requiring all attendees to be fully vaccinated, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Additionally, overall capacity will have to be reduced by at least 70%.

The committee is reportedly working with the authorities to confirm the number of attendees allowed at the parade.

Though the tickets will be reserved for frontline workers, Singaporeans can still view the celebrations via a live stream.

NDP 2021 could be S’pore’s first large-scale event during Covid-19

Despite these safety measures, BG Tan remains optimistic and sees the NDP as a trailblazer of sorts.

That’s because it comes during a transition to our next phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and could be the first large-scale event in Singapore’s “endemic Covid-19 situation”.

Hope more large-scale events can take place

It’s wonderful learning that NDP 2021 will be held physically at the Marina Bay once again, with an audience to boot.

Though the tickets are not available to most Singaporeans, we hope they’d join the organisers in thanking the frontliners for their effort during the pandemic.

Hopefully, as Singapore makes progress in its vaccination programme, more large-scale events will be allowed to take place.

