6-year-old girl in M’sia dies on New Year’s Day, neck was trapped in folding table

6-year-old girl dies on New Year’s Day after getting trapped in folding table

A six-year-old girl died in an accident on New Year’s Day while playing with a folding table.

The incident occurred at around 4.15pm on 1 Jan in a rental home in Penang’s Nibong Tebal suburb.

An Indonesian single mother, Riana Fitriasih Kusnan, lived there with her three children.

Ms Riana Fitriasih became alerted by her 10-year-old son screaming that afternoon, reported Malaysia Gazette.

He told her that he found his youngest sister with her neck stuck in the metal legs of a folding table at the back of the house.

They pulled six-year-old Nur Aqifah Humaira Abdullah out of the table legs and sent her to a hospital in Perak with assistance from a neighbour.

Doctors pronounced her dead while receiving treatment. An autopsy concluded the cause of death to be cerebral oedema due to a lack of oxygen.

The police found no foul play in her death in their investigation.

Mother says deceased played recklessly

The grieving mother, who had lost her husband to a heart attack in 2023, described Nur Aqifah as a cheerful and talkative child.

However, she said her daughter sometimes made her angry by playing recklessly. The deceased would ignore her mother’s attempts to dissuade her.

Ms Riana Fitriasih tearfully showcased Nur Aqifah’s favourite toy and a photo of her.

She said her daughter always missed her deceased father as well.

The family laid Nur Aqifah to rest at 2pm on 2 Jan, with family members in attendance.

Also read: 10-year-old girl in M’sia hits head & falls into coma after fall from bicycle, she dies a week later

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Malaysia Gazette.

