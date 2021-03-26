Food Delivery Rider In Fatal Kovan Accident Has 8-Year-Old Daughter

Yesterday, we reported about the unfortunate passing of a food delivery rider after he was struck by a Mini Cooper in Kovan.

Since then, more information about the accident has come to light.

As it turns out, the food delivery rider is survived by his wife and 8-year-old daughter.

Speaking to Chinese media, the wife shared that she is finding it difficult to forgive the driver involved in the accident.

Food delivery rider passes away in fatal accident

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was a 42-year-old man named Simon Zhang, who had been working as a food delivery rider for the past 4 to 5 years.

On Tuesday (23 Mar) between 10-11pm, Mr Zhang was riding along the Hougang stretch of Tampines Road when he was fatally struck by a car.

The location of the accident was reportedly just 5 minutes away from his home.

When interviewed by the Chinese newspaper, his wife Mrs Zhang said she was asleep when she received the bad news — a passer-by had called her using Mr Zhang’s handphone.

Driver allegedly had a blush suggesting he was intoxicated

However, when Mrs Zhang arrived at the site of the accident, her husband was already losing consciousness, reports Shin Min Daily.

She tried calling out to her husband, but Mr Zhang never responded.

Mrs Zhang also told Shin Min that she remembers seeing the driver with a blush on his face, almost as if he had had a drink.

Her husband, unfortunately, passed away early on Thursday (24 Mar).

Wife finds it hard to forgive driver

Since Mr Zhang’s passing, his 8-year-old daughter has reportedly cried numerous times while expressing her longing for her father.

Mrs Zhang also felt “helpless” after losing the head of the family, reports Shin Min Daily.

She took the chance to express her appreciation for members of the public who rendered help by directing traffic and sheltering her husband from the rain.

Other food delivery riders have also initiated donation drives to help the family through this difficult time.

Despite the outpouring of support, Mrs Zhang reportedly finds it hard to forgive the driver involved, saying that,

I will never forgive him, I don’t want him to visit my husband’s grave.

Condolences to the bereaved family

Learning about the deceased’s relatives and the grief they’re going through only makes this incident even more heartbreaking.

We hope riders and motorists alike would stay safe while on the roads by adhering to the traffic rules.

Those with information that may help with investigations can reach out to the deceased’s family via the Facebook post here.

Once again, our heartfelt condolences go out to the late Mr Zhang’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

