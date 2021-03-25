Food Delivery Rider Fatally Hit By Car In Kovan Accident

Food delivery riders spend most of their time on roads, travelling between places to deliver food. Unfortunately, this also means they are more susceptible to traffic accidents.

On Tuesday (23 Mar) night, a food delivery rider was fatally hit by a car at Kovan.

Source

His family is now seeking witnesses or video footage of the accident.

Rider involved in Kovan accident on 23 Mar

According to ROADS.sg’s Facebook post, the accident happened at around 10pm on Tuesday (23 Mar) at the junction of Tampines Road and Hougang Avenue 1.

Source

At the time, the rider was allegedly stationary at the 2nd lane of the junction as he awaits the right turn signal.

According to a Facebook post, that was when a yellow Mini Cooper struck him from the back.

Source

The impact of the collision was so heavy that the car’s front bumper was damaged and its windscreen shattered.

The rider’s bike was later seen lying on the ground. His food delivery bag was also ripped apart and items were seen scattered on the road.

Source

There were also signs of blood on the road, and also on a mask and some pieces of tissue.

Family seeks witnesses

On Thursday (25 Mar), the victim’s alleged relative and another netizen confirmed that the rider had passed away on Wednesday (24 Mar) morning.

The rider was apparently a father and his family is now seeking witnesses to help with investigations.

If you happened to pass by the scene at the time and witnessed the accident, do contact the number on this Facebook post.

Reach out if you have information

Losing a loved one so suddenly to an accident is extremely depressing, all the more so if it’s unclear what had happened.

If you have any information that can help shed light on the unfortunate events that night, do step forward to help the family.

MS News sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the rider. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.