220 Cars Of Volunteers Take Part In Welfare Group’s Initiative, Bring Smiles To Faces Of Workers

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we celebrate festivals in 2020.

But this wasn’t about to stop one group of volunteers determined to bring some joy to our migrant workers for Deepavali.

On Saturday (21 Nov), they piled in 220 cars and went across Singapore to distribute food to nearly 12,000 workers.

The initiative by ItsRainingRaincoats was a heartwarming event that saw the participation of families with young kids.

Initiative organised by welfare group

This year has been especially tumultuous for Singapore’s migrant workers, as the pandemic swept through the population, leading to extended periods of lockdowns.

In light of all of this, welfare group ItsRainingRaincoats decided to revive a similar initiative that was organised in 2018.

They appealed for volunteers and donations to spread some Deepavali cheer to the workers.

This is after on Deepavali (14 Nov) itself, the group helped distribute 170,000 bags of goodies to migrant workers.

Distribution took place a week after Deepavali

The 2nd distribution took place on Saturday (21 Nov), a week after Deepavali.

Cars were piled up with food like Gardenia cream rolls, pizzas, samosas, and canned drinks as volunteers readied themselves for a fruitful day.

Soon enough, they set off and thankfully the weather held up, not raining until later that day.

Volunteers of all ages take part

The heartwarming initiative saw the participation of volunteers from all ages, many of whom were families and friends who came out in full force.

It was undoubtedly hard work, as the little volunteers carried their deliveries to construction worksites.

Despite that, volunteers seemed to have had quite a blast getting to interact with the workers.

One prominent face to take part was Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth & Trade and Industry.

The Tanjong Pagar MP also brought his family along.

Volunteers as young as 1 year old

The young participants in the event showed that age isn’t a barrier to helping out.

In one of the more uplifting photos of the event, a toddler of just 1-year-old can be seen waddling up to her “worker uncles” offering gifts.

According to the child’s parents, their children aged 1 and 3 had a lovely time.

They certainly brought a smile to the faces of the migrant workers!

Some children even made the effort to do up posters thanking the migrant workers for all their hard work and wishing them a happy Deepavali.

The successful day eventually concluded with volunteers having distributed food to about 12,000 workers.

Kudos to all the volunteers

Kudos to all the volunteers who participated in this meaningful event.

In many ways, migrant workers are the backbone of Singapore, as they play a pivotal role in building our homes.

Ironically, that results in them being away from their own homes, and that’s never easy especially during festive seasons.

We’re glad that organisations like ItsRainingRaincoats continually puts in effort to ensure workers are well cared for and appreciated by Singaporeans.

