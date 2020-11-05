Welfare Group To Distribute Pizzas And Samosas To Migrant Workers On 21 Nov

In slightly more than a week’s time, Deepavali will be upon us again.

While Singaporeans who celebrate the festival would be able to spend time with their loved ones, that might not be the case for migrant workers here, in light of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

To make the occasion special for these workers, welfare group Itsrainingraincoats is organising an event where food like pizzas and samosas will be distributed to them.

The group is currently seeking donors and volunteers for the initiative, so you too can join in the effort.

Pizzas to be distributed to unsuspecting workers on 21 Nov

According to the non-profit organisation, around 200 cars will be making round all over Singapore to distribute the food to “unsuspecting” workers.

A similar initiative was organised in 2018, and the workers’ joyous expressions after receiving the treats were simply priceless.

This year, the initiative will be held on 21 Nov, exactly a week after Deepavali.

Volunteer for initiative or treat them to pizzas and samosas

Itsrainingraincoats is currently seeking donors and volunteers for the initiative.

Those interested in sponsoring pizzas may fill in the following form, allowing folks from ALT Pizza to add to the collated order and deliver to the welfare group come 21 Nov.

It’s also possible to belanja samosas for the migrant workers.

The non-profit organisation is also seeking volunteers, in particular those with access to vehicles, to help distribute the treats.

Those interested in volunteering and sponsoring samosas may refer to Itsrainingraincoats’ page for more information.

Jio your friends and volunteer for meaningful initiative

Kudos to folks from Itsrainingraincoats for organising the meaningful event.

If you happen to be free on 21 Nov and would want to do some good, why not volunteer for the initiative and bring smiles to those who literally help build our city?

Know someone who has long wanted to give back to migrant workers? Jio them and participate in the initiative together!

