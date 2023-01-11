Food Republic Will Charge 15% More Over CNY, Take Note If You’re Dining Out

Food Republic Imposes 15% Surcharge For CNY 2023 Period

Generally, the Chinese New Year (CNY) period is busy for businesses as manpower runs low, which may force some to introduce surcharges to cover extra costs. One business doing just that is Food Republic, a food court most Singaporeans are familiar with.

The surcharge will apparently be at a whopping 15%, according to posters which customers have spotted recently.

The extra charge will only be in place from day one to three of CNY, which will be 22 to 24 Jan 2023.

15% surcharge only temporary during festive period

The notice displayed at Food Republic outlets reads in both English and Chinese:

There will be a 15% surcharge on all purchases from CNY Day 1 to Day 3. We seek your kind understanding and thank you for your continued patronage. Sincerely, the Food Republic team.

This year, Chinese New Year will fall on 22 to 24 January.

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson confirmed that there will be a surcharge at Food Republic and Food Junction outlets over the CNY public holidays.

They explained that the temporary increase will help tenants cover “additional manpower costs from operating over the CNY holidays”.

In light of the increase, the company extends their appreciation to customers for their understanding and support.

8world News reports that some other businesses may be imposing surcharges too. Therefore, don’t be surprised if you have to fork out more when buying food during the festive period.

Featured image adapted from Food Republic.