139 FairPrice Outlets Including 24-Hour Stores In Bishan & Clementi Will Stay Open On CNY

If you haven’t had the time to stock up on your groceries and snacks for Chinese New Year (CNY), fret not. Like every other year, many FairPrice outlets will remain open during the festive season, for folks who need to chiong their last-minute shopping.

A total of 139 FairPrice outlets will remain open on 22 Jan 2023, the first day of CNY. 36 of those outlets will be open for 24 hours too.

Now you won’t have to panic if you missed an essential item or two for the occasion.

139 FairPrice outlets remain open during CNY period

On Friday (6 Jan), FairPrice announced the extension of their stores’ opening hours, to support customers’ needs during the CNY rush.

In total, 139 outlets will remain open on the first day of CNY, an increase from 133 outlets last year.

Among them, 36 stores will stay open for 24 hours. These include the Clementi Block 352 outlet, Bishan North outlet, Serangoon North outlet and three outlets in Tampines.

All outlets revert to original operating hours on 23 Jan

In addition, selected FairPrice Finest, Gourmet and Xtra outlets will remain open. These include FairPrice Finest at Causeway Point, Gourmet at Balmoral Plaza, and most of the Xtra outlets.

For the FairPrice on Wheels located at Kaki Bukit CC, it will stay open until 2pm on CNY eve. It will be closed on the first day of CNY, like all other FairPrice on Wheels outlets.

From 23 Jan, all stores will revert to their original operating hours. Opening times will also remain the same unless otherwise stated.

More details regarding the specific opening hours are available on their website.

