Rabbit CNY Decorations Deck Chinatown, Some Say They Look Like They’re ‘Pooping’ From Behind

Rabbit CNY Decorations In Chinatown Attract Mixed Reactions

With only weeks to go until Chinese New Year (CNY), Chinatown has once again unveiled its yearly zodiac animal light-ups.

In conjunction with the Year of the Rabbit, rabbits have taken centre stage at the famed intersection of Upper Cross Street and New Bridge Road.

However, the festive decorations have drawn mixed reactions from both passers-by and netizens.

A few pointed out that the rabbits appear to be squatting to poop when seen from behind, while others felt they looked a little fearsome.

That said, some did praise the rabbits’ design, remarking that they looked cute and that the installation looked vividly colourful overall.

Chinatown CNY centrepiece features portrait of rabbit family

The newly installed CNY light-ups continue Chinatown’s current streak of bunny-themed decorations, as its Mid-Autumn Festival installation also featured rabbits.

Taking the main spotlight are a family of rabbits, consisting of two couples and four kids.

They’re all decked out in traditional garb, with the two bunny patriarchs donning caps.

The bunny theme continues throughout Chinatown, depicting a village of rabbits picking mandarin oranges across the street from the rabbit family.

According to 8world News, the decorations went up on 29 Dec 2022, and the light-up ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday (3 Jan).

Netizens point out rabbits look like they’re taking a dump

In a street interview by 8world News, some netizens felt the rabbits had a not-so-flattering stance when seen from behind.

“I don’t think the rabbits look very good; they seem as if they’re squatting over a toilet bowl,” remarked one interviewee.

She added that the designers should have thought of how the bunnies would look from all angles when creating them.

The cutting commentary resulted in the interviewee rating the decorations zero out of five stars.

One comment below a post surveying Facebook users’ opinions did not hold back, calling the rabbits “angry and constipated”.

Meanwhile, another user felt they looked frightening and weren’t cute at all.

Other netizens praise decorations & commend designers’ hard work

It was not all negative feedback for the rabbits, however, as there were also netizens who complimented the design.

In the same interview, a passer-by praised the rabbits’ beauty and rated them four out of five stars.

Her sentiments were echoed by another interviewee, who gave the rabbits a stellar five-star rating.

In doing so, she remarked that everyone was bound to have differing opinions and that the decorations could never please everyone.

Commenting on the rabbits’ squatting pose, a pair of passers-by said this is just what bunnies are supposed to look like.

They also mentioned that if they had been designed standing straight, there would be naysayers anyway.

Under the previous post asking for users’ opinions, many pointed out that the decorations come from design students.

They commended the students for their efforts, considering they did not have as much experience as a professional designer.

Featured image adapted from 8world News on Facebook.