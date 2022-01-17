133 FairPrice Outlets Will Be Open On CNY Day 1

During Chinese New Year (CNY), many businesses would close for a few days to give their staff the time to celebrate the festive period with their loved ones.

But on the off chance you didn’t manage to get enough goodies for your visitors, there’s no need to panic.

This year, 133 FairPrice outlets will extend their opening hours during CNY Eve on 31 Jan and CNY Day 1 on 1 Feb.

Amongst these outlets, 33 will open 24/7 throughout the 2 days as well.

33 FairPrice outlets remain open 24/7 during CNY

On Monday (17 Jan), NTUC FairPrice shared that they will be extending their stores’ opening hours to accommodate the CNY rush.

133 outlets will stay open for longer hours on CNY Eve and the 1st day of CNY—FairPrice’s highest number to date.

Of these, 33 outlets will also stay open all throughout the 2 days.

Among them include the Bishan North outlet, Serangoon Central Outlet, Toa Payoh Lorong 4 outlet, and 3 Tampines outlets.

Deliveries will be made within limited hours

Besides the FairPrice neighbourhood stores, selected FairPrice Finest, Gourmet, and Xtra outlets will have extended opening hours. They will be open till 5pm on CNY Eve and the 1st day of CNY.

FairPrice on Wheels – located in the Bukit Purmei neighbourhood – will also be open on CNY Eve till 2pm. It will be closed on CNY day 1.

From 2 Feb onwards, all FairPrice outlets will revert to their original operating hours. You can find more details on the outlets’ opening hours here.

Those who prefer to shop for groceries online can continue to do so.

However, do note that deliveries will only be made between 8am and 6pm from 31 Jan to 2 Feb.

Plan ahead for CNY festivities to avoid crowds

Kudos to FairPrice and their staff for their tireless work and keeping stores open so we can stock up on necessities.

Crowds typically flood supermarkets for last-minute buys before the festive season.

So even as we prepare for CNY, try to visit supermarkets during off-peak timings to avoid crowds and stay safe.

