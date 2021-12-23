FairPrice Has $0.90 Abalones From 23 Dec 2021 Till 3 Mar 2022

Late-night Maggi meal is many Singaporeans’ guilty supper pleasure, so much so that when the pandemic first hit, 77% of instant noodle stocks in FairPrice were sold out.

Having regular Maggi is great and all, it can always be zhng-ed up a notch by adding extra ingredients.

Recently, FairPrice is running an exclusive deal on their half-shell abalones at just $0.90 apiece.

The promotion will run from 23 Dec 2021 until 3 Mar 2022 at select FairPrice outlets on a while stocks last basis.

$0.90 abalones are $1.60 cheaper than usual price

Shucking abalones and devouring them whole is usually a yearly affair during the CNY period.

Even though the Lunar New Year is still some months away, Singaporeans can consider spritzing up their noodles with the premium ingredient, now that it’s available at a fraction of the price.

Coming in at only $0.90 apiece, the half shell abalones are going for less than half its original price during the promotion.

Each abalone weights about 30-40 grams, and will instantly add umami flavours to your late-night Maggi.

FairPrice recipes to enjoy abalone in different ways

If you’re not one to scurry around the kitchen at night concocting the next Maggi masterpiece, FairPrice also provided recipes on how you could otherwise cook your abalones.

If you prefer your abalone on the crunchier side, perhaps having a go at FairPrice’s Steamed Half-Shell Abalone recipe might be up your alley.

On the other hand, if your prefer your abalone with a softer texture, consider going for the Braised Abalone recipe instead.

With so many ways to enjoy your abalones, you’ll be spoilt for choice when cooking your suppers.

Limited stocks available at select outlets

While the promotion is still on for quite awhile, do note that there are limited stocks available.

That, coupled with the fact that there is no limit on the quantity customers can purchase, mean it might be wise to head down ASAP to enjoy the deal.

Here’s the list of participating outlets:

That said, do remember to be socially distanced while snapping the abalone up given that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.

Zhng your late-night Maggi with abalones this holiday period

As we are set to enjoy our upcoming holidays, we can expect to fill up our late-night munchies with a hearty bowl of instant noodles.

If you happen to be staying near any of the participating outlets, do consider heading down to stock up on the abalones so you have extra liao for your next Maggi supper.

