Man Pleads Guilty To Posting Footage Of Wife’s Affair With Supervisor On Facebook

When our emotions run high, we are prone to doing irrational things in the heat of the moment.

Back in February 2020, a 27-year-old man who suspected his wife of having an affair stole her phone.

After finding photos and videos of her being intimate with her supervisor, he used his own photo to capture them and later posted them on Facebook.

On Tuesday (21 Sep), he pleaded guilty to charges of theft and distributing an intimate image.

Captures image and videos of wife’s affair on his own phone

Before the incident, the 27-year-old man had grown estranged from his 30-year-old wife and moved out of their matrimonial home.

Suspecting that his wife was having an affair, he returned to the house on 6 Feb 2020, requesting to use the bathroom, reported TODAY.

He hadn’t lived there since Dec 2019.

After leaving the bathroom, he snatched his wife’s phone from her and ran out of the house. On seeing this, she gave chase but could not catch up.

He looked through her phone and found numerous intimate images and videos of his wife being intimate with her supervisor.

Following that, he used his phone to capture the explicit footage, which included a video that showed his wife’s chest with her face partially visible, a 16-second footage of her fully naked, and an image of her having sex with her supervisor at work, with both their faces visible.

The man later went back to the house and returned his wife’s phone. He did not divulge to her that he had the images and videos with him.

Posts footage of wife’s affair on Facebook

Almost a week later on 12 Feb 2020 at 8am, the man decided to post the images and videos of his wife on Facebook.

The Facebook post included the image of his wife having sex with her supervisor, screenshots of messages between the two, and photos of the supervisor.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), by 4pm the day, the post had gone viral, garnering over 2,000 shares, 3,000 likes, and 1,000 comments.

Not expecting such overwhelming attention, the man later removed the post.

But the damage was done.

His wife and the supervisor were both informed by their friends about the post within an hour.

Faces up to 12 years’ jail

In court, it was made known that the man shared the images as he wanted to let others know about the affair, not wanting anyone to “share the same fate as him”.

He had also made the post – which included the supervisor’s name and past occupations – public so everyone could see it.

Besides that, the 27-year-old also described the supervisor as a “homewrecker”, warning others to be wary of him.

On Tuesday (21 Sep), the man pleaded guilty to 1 charge of theft and 1 charge of distributing an intimate image. 2 other charges are being considered in his sentencing.

He will return to court next month for mitigating and sentencing, reported CNA.

For theft, he faces up to 7 years’ jail and a fine. For intentionally distributing an intimate image of another person, he could face up to 5 years’ jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of the three.

Wrong to steal phone and post intimate images

While it is understandable that the man’s emotions were running high as he committed his crimes, they are still, undoubtedly, crimes.

By doing so, he caused more long-lasting hurt to both himself and the other involved parties.

As he receives his sentence next month, we hope he gains closure from the incident and is able to move forward.

