On Sunday (13 Dec), the 25-year-old admitted to having an extramarital affair, but thanked his wife for standing by him to protect their family from the extorter.

Blackmailer attempts to extort $20,000 from Xinde Yap

In an Instagram (IG) story on Sunday (13 Dec), Xinde claimed that a blackmailer had attempted to extort $20,000 from his family in exchange for keeping the affair secret.

But instead of giving in to the demands, Xinde decided to own up to his transgressions and face the consequences.

Wife decides to stand by Xinde

His wife, Paix Wang, was understandably heartbroken, but has decided to stand by her husband in a bid to protect their family.

The pair tied the knot in January this year and have a 7-month-old daughter named Bree.

On her own IG story, Wang shared that though she was disappointed by her husband’s actions, she would not allow the family to fall hostage to the blackmailer’s threats.

I will support him as his wife to protect this family and noT allow them to be threatened into submission.

Wang also shared that the “girl” whom Yap had an affair with had invited him to her house and made physical advances despite knowing full well that he’s married and has a newborn.

The “girl” had reportedly also sent Wang her messages with Yap, sharing “intimate details of their affair”.

Hope Xinde Yap learns his lesson

Finding out that your partner has cheated on you is surely a difficult piece of news to take, but we admire Wang’s strength and courage in handling the situation calmly while keeping her family in mind.

Hopefully, Yap learns from his lesson and will work on restoring the trust that may have been broken with his family.

Featured image adapted from Xinde Yap on Instagram and Instagram.