Footballer in Thailand dies on pitch after being struck by lightning during match

Lightning strikes footballer during match in Thailand, resulting in his death

Fans in Thailand are mourning the loss of a footballer after he was struck by lightning in the middle of a match.

An additional eight individuals were injured, along with one Malaysian, who was conveyed back home to receive treatment.

According to Matichon, the incident occurred during an FA Golok Cup match on Tuesday afternoon (4 Aug) in Narathiwat province.

Tragedy strikes

A viral video showed a routine football match turn into chaos when a sudden bolt of lightning struck the pitch.

The police said the incident occurred during heavy rain at around 5.30pm.

Upon their arrival, authorities found 24-year-old Sofwan Awae in critical condition. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, the FC Yala player succumbed to his injuries.

Sofwan had reportedly only recently signed a new contract with the club.

FC Yala has offered condolences to Sofwan’s family after the tragedy.

Nine more players injured

Along with Sofwan, an additional nine individuals were reported injured.

Paramedics conveyed eight men, aged between 19 and 38, to Sungai Golok Hospital for their injuries.

A Malaysian player, Mohamad Alif Ezzahan Zulkifli, 22, returned home to Malaysia due to his injuries.

Also read: Football player in Peru dies after being struck by lightning during match, 4 others injured



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Featured image adapted from Matichon and ที’ ลมฟ้าอากาศ on Facebook.