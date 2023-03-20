Man Found Dead In North Bridge Road Hawker Centre, Cleaner Thought He Was Drunk

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Found Dead In North Bridge Road Hawker Centre After Laying At Table For Half A Day

Visit any hawker centre in Singapore and one might see patrons resting their heads on the table after one too many drinks.

Thus, a man seen with his head on the table at a hawker centre on North Bridge Road would’ve appeared to be one of them.

However, he was found to be dead more than half a day later.

A cleaner who saw him in the morning thought he was a drunk diner.

Man spotted by cleaner at 9am

The sad incident took place on Sunday (19 Mar) at North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Liu Zhenguang (transliterated from Mandarin), a cleaning supervisor at the hawker centre, saw the man at 9am in the morning when he reported for work.

He was resting his head on a table in front of the drinks stall and appeared to be sleeping, the 66-year-old cleaner said.

Having seen many a drunk diner sleeping it off at the hawker centre, Mr Liu thought the man was one of them.

Thus, he didn’t bother him.

Stallholders saw man at 3am

In fact, many stallholders told Shin Min that they’d seen the man there as early as 3am in the morning.

A stallholder who declined to be named said they saw him lying there when they arrived to open their stalls at 3am.

They also claimed to have seen a bowl of noodles on his table.

He looked like he was in his 50s, they added.

Cleaner fails to wake him up at 8pm

After almost the entire day, Mr Liu noticed something amiss only at 8pm that night, when he was washing the floor.

The man was still lying at his spot.

He went over to try to wake him, but couldn’t rouse him after about 3 minutes of shaking and shouting.

When Mr Liu finally called for help, he was asked to check whether the man was breathing, and he found his stomach rigid, with no breath detected.

Man found to be dead, blue tent placed in hawker centre

When medics arrived, they found that the man had unfortunately passed away.

He was then placed on the ground, on top of a cloth.

The dreaded police blue tent was then used to cover his body.

Body removed at 11pm

The body was removed from the scene only at 11pm — about 20 hours since the man was first seen — after the police concluded their investigations, reported Shin Min.

The police confirmed that a 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations showed no evidence of criminal activity in this case.

Sleeping diners a common sight, say stallholders

However, Mr Liu told the paper that he felt guilty for not trying to wake the deceased up earlier, saying,

Perhaps he would still wake up, and could’ve been saved.

He usually doesn’t bother sleeping diners as they sometimes make a lot of noise when woken, he added.

Stallholders said sleeping diners are a common sight in the hawker centre after the lunchtime rush is over, as it’s quieter.

Often, elderly or drunk people would lie on the chairs or table to snooze, so they’re used to it.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

