New Hawker Centre In Anchorvale To Open In 1Q 2024, Will Have 36 Stalls

New Anchorvale Village Will Have 650-Seat Hawker Centre, Located Next To LRT Station

For residents, the opening of a new hawker centre in their area is always a cause for celebration.

This is especially so when it’s part of a “neighbourhood centre” with other amenities like supermarkets, shops and enrichment centres.

The new Anchorvale Village in Sengkang will have all these and more when it opens later this year.

The hawker centre, which has 36 stalls, is expected to open in the 1st quarter (1Q) of 2024.

Anchorvale Village designed for community bonding

According to a bulletin by the HDB, Anchorvale Village is designed to be a New Generation Neighbourhood Centre.

That means it’s being built with a focus on community bonding, with ample space for residents to meet and interact.

One of these spaces will be the community plaza on the first storey.

Another one will be the roof garden, which will have landscaped spaces.

There’ll be a fitness station and playground as well, so a strong community spirit can be fostered.

New Anchorvale hawker centre on the 2nd storey

But perhaps what will capture residents’ attention the most will be its three levels of retail.

A supermarket, restaurants, eateries, enrichment centres and childcare centres will be just a short walk away if you live in Anchorvale.

The crowning jewel of the building will probably be the hawker centre, which will be on the 2nd storey.

It will have 36 cooked-food stalls and 650 seats, according to The Straits Times (ST).

2 blocks of BTO flats

As Anchorvale Village is an integrated commercial and residential mixed-use development, it will also comprise two 15-storey HDB blocks.

According to HDB, the Build-To-Order project will have 207 units, comprising 104 2-room Flexi and 103 3-room flats.

On 7 Mar, the HDB said the project is expected to be completed between May and July.

Located next to LRT station

As for its location, Anchorvale Village is situated in the heart of Anchorvale, at the junction of Anchorvale Street and Anchorvale Road.

It’s also right next to Farmway LRT station and opposite the Anchorvale Community Club and Sengkang Sports Centre.

There are also a few schools a stone’s throw away, as well as Sengkang General Hospital.

Complex should open by 2nd half of 2023

While the complex is currently still under construction, it should be ready by the second half of this year, said HDB.

It’ll take a while more, however, for the hawker centre to welcome diners.

The new hawker centre is set to be in operation in 1Q 2024, ST reported.

Featured image adapted from Kyoob Architects.