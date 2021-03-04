2 New Hawker Centres To Open In Sembawang & Sengkang By End-2021

To many Singaporeans, hawker centres are places we can’t imagine living without. It is therefore great news that more hawker centres are popping up by the end of 2021.

They include the Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre in Sembawang, and the Fernvale Hawker Centre and Market in Sengkang.

Artist impression of Bukit Canberra

Moreover, measures such as more widely-spaced tables and sensors will be deployed to manage crowding in the hawker centres.

New makan places for Sembawang & Sengkang residents

According to The Straits Times (ST), both the Bukit Canberra and Fernvale Hawker Centres should open by the end of this year (2021).

Originally slated for 2020, the delays in their opening is due to construction works being held up by Covid-19.

For residents of Sembawang, the Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre will be a part of an integrated sport and community hub.

Artist impression of Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

Featuring over 40 stalls and more than 700 seats, it will allow patrons to dine in a park-like environment.

Similarly for Sengkang residents, the Fernvale Hawker Centre is part of Fernvale Community Club, which also includes a wet market and a childcare centre.

Artist impression of Fernvale Community Club

Better-spaced tables and aisles to manage crowds

Speaking in the Committee of Supply Debate today (4 Mar), Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor highlighted a new programme to enhance the environment at hawker centres.

As part of the Hawker Centres Transformation Programme, new hawker centres will have better-spaced tables and aisles to minimise crowding, said Dr Khor.

They’ve taken some lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

Moreover, the authorities are also looking to install sensors for crowd control and facilities management.

Senja Hawker Centre in Bukit Panjang to open early 2022

According to Dr Khor, one more hawker centre – the Senja Hawker Centre – will open in early 2022.

Following the sustainability theme, the new Bukit Panjang food centre will have green features such as food waste digestion, solar panels and rainwater harvesting facilities.

Artist impression of Senja Hawker Centre

Such sustainability and crowd managing features will not only be present in new hawker centres, but those being redeveloped as well.

Look forward to more eating places

It’s exciting news that residents in the North and North-East can expect new makan places soon.

For those in Choa Chu Kang, Senja might just be the temporary go-to hawker centre until the new hawker centres being built there arrive.

With such programmes to keep our hawker centres more enjoyable, we can all contribute to keeping the hawker culture alive.

