75-year-old woman found dead in Whampoa flat, stench persists after 5 days

Elderly woman found dead in Whampoa flat lived alone after father & brother died

An elderly woman was found dead in her flat in Whampoa earlier this week, in the latest case of a senior citizen found decomposing at home.

The 75-year-old had lived alone, according to neighbours.

More than five days after a foul smell was detected in her block, it has not dissipated yet.

Woman found dead in Whampoa flat on 2 April

The sad discovery was made on Tuesday (2 April), Shin Min Daily News reported.

The deceased’s unit is in Block 8 St George’s Lane.

When reporters arrived, they found that her flat was on the 10th floor.

Foul smell first detected on 1 April

A 44-year-old domestic helper named Luna, who lives on the 11th floor, told Shin Min that she first detected the foul smell in her kitchen on Monday (1 April) afternoon.

This prompted her to close the windows.

Later, she determined the source of the stench and knocked on the door of the deceased’s flat but nobody answered.

She then asked a neighbour to call the police, who found the woman’s body.

Stench lingers more than five days later

Though the foul smell was detected on 1 April and the woman was found on 2 April, the block continues to experience the after effects.

Other neighbours told Shin Min that the stench still lingered more than five days later.

It would hit their nostrils as soon as they opened their windows, they said.

Deceased lived alone

A resident on the 10th floor named only as Kumar, 27, said the deceased used to live with her father and brother.

However, after they both died, she lived alone.

Nobody had been seen visiting her for a long time.

75-year-old found in Whampoa flat pronounced dead at scene

In response to Shin Min’s queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they had responded to a case of unnatural death.

A 75-year-old woman was found unconscious in her flat and was pronounced dead, SPF said.

No foul play is suspected, according to preliminary investigations.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

