Two men spotted taking coins from Fountain of Wealth, netizens question if it’s legal

Men take coins from Fountain of Wealth in Suntec City

The Fountain of Wealth at Suntec City is a popular spot for visitors hoping for good fortune by tossing coins into the fountain.

However, on Tuesday night (24 Sept), two men were seen doing the opposite — they were collecting coins from the fountain instead.

A passerby by the name of Letitia captured the scene and posted the video onto TikTok, which sparked both amusement and concerns about the legality of their actions.

Speaking to MS News, Letitia shared that the men entered the fountain after the water had been turned off at 10pm and stayed for about 10 minutes.

Man uses headlamp to collect coins from fountain

In the video, one man can be seen wearing a bright headlamp as he walked around the fountain, picking up coins left by visitors.

“People think they are wishing for wealth, but this person is collecting their wealth,” Letitia quipped.

Initially, she and her friends joked that this could be how the fountain is kept coin-free, but they quickly noticed the man was dressed casually in a tank top and slippers, making him appear unaffiliated with the mall.

The man climbed over the guardrail and left the fountain briefly before returning to search for more coins. A second man was also seen walking around, seemingly looking for coins as well.

In the background, Letitia and her friends joked about making a living through collecting these coins.

“You can cover one day’s meal with the coins collected here,” they said.

Netizens react to unusual sight

The video has garnered more than 100,000 views on TikTok, with many netizens amused by the sight.

One mentioned how the men have turned the fountain into their literal source of wealth by collecting the money left behind.

Others found it funny that the men were so serious about the task, even wearing a headlamp for better visibility.

However, some questioned whether it was legal for the men to collect the coins, as they were meant to be offerings from other visitors.

Letitia mentioned that she did not contact the police as she wasn’t sure if the men were authorised to collect the coins or if their actions were illegal.

MS News is reaching out to Suntec City for comments.

