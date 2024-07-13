Car crashes into Fountain of Wealth at Suntec City, 1 person conveyed to hospital

Car crashes into Fountain at Wealth at Suntec City on 13 July

In the early hours of Saturday (13 July), a car seemingly crashed through the barriers at Suntec City before landing in the middle of the Fountain of Wealth.

Photos of the aftermath show debris scattered across the iconic fountain.

The car in question was lying in an overturned position with its lights blinking.

Another image showed several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers standing near the vehicle.

1 person conveyed to hospital after incident

Speaking to MS News, an SCDF spokesperson said they were alerted to the road traffic accident at about 12.20am on Saturday (13 July).

Upon arriving at the crash site, SCDF conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

According to the mall’s website, the Fountain of Wealth is temporarily closed for maintenance.

The maintenance works started on 5 July and were scheduled to end on 25 July.

It’s unclear if the incident would impact the duration of the maintenance works.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for more information on the matter.

