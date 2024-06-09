89-year-old driver taken to hospital after 4-car crash at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

A four-car collision took place at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park after an 89-year-old driver allegedly failed to brake in time while driving out of the car park.

The driver and a 90-year-old passenger were sent to the hospital.

Failure to brake on time resulted to 4-car crash

A video posted by @sampathuniversal on TikTok shows two cars a grassy slope near a car park.

There were also debris from the cars on the grass.

A third car, partially mounted on the slope, collided with another car in front of it.

According to 8world News, one of the cars was exiting the car park when the driver allegedly failed to brake in time, causing the vehicle to charge up the slope and crash into the nearby cars.

Two elderly males taken to the hospital

The 89-year-old male car driver and his 90-year-old male passenger were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF told MS News.

Additionally, the 89-year-old driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, according to the police.

Featured image adapted from @sampathuniversal on TikTok