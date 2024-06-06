Tower Transit bus crashes into trailer carrying steel at Rochor, 5 people conveyed to hospital

Accident involving double-decker bus & trailer in Rochor causes Ophir Road closure

On Thursday (6 June) afternoon, an accident occurred near Sim Lim Tower, involving a double-decker bus and a trailer.

Steel structures, which the trailer was carrying, were strewn across the road following the collision. Ophir Road was temporarily closed as a result.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers conveyed five people to the nearby Raffles Hospital.

Accident occurred in Rochor involving trailer & double-decker bus

Footage of the incident began to circulate on social media at about 2pm.

One of the pictures showed metal structures slumped against the trailer, essentially blocking off the section of Ophir Road.

Based on the surroundings, the accident occurred at the junction of Ophir Road and Jalan Besar.

Another picture showed a double-decker Tower Transit bus parked near Sim Lim Tower.

A close-up picture revealed that the bus’ front windscreen had shattered and that one of the metal structures was stuck to the side of the double-decker vehicle.

The SG Kaypoh 人！Facebook page also shared pictures showing a bird’s eye view of the accident.

Another Telegram user later posted dashcam footage of the accident — the bus brushed against the metal structures that the trailer was carrying.

Meanwhile, footage on the same Telegram channel showed an elderly man sitting inside the bus with his head wrapped in bandages, having presumably sustained an injury from the incident.

5 people conveyed to Raffles Hospital

Speaking to MS News, SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at about 1.45pm on 6 June.

Upon arrival, SCDF conveyed five persons to Raffles Hospital.

Police confirmed with MS News that they received an alert about the accident at the same time.

Those injured involved four bus passengers aged between 39 to 93, and one 54-year-old male pedestrian, all of whom were conscious when transported to the hospital. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Tower Transit Singapore later posted to Facebook at 3.14pm, confirming that an accident took place at the junction of Jalan Besar and Ophir Road.

The accident involved a Service 857 bus, and rendered Ophir Road “impassable to traffic”.

The Land Transport Authority posted an update on Twitter at about 1.50pm, informing motorists of the road closure.

LTA tweeted about the accident again at 3.55pm, but omitted information about the road closure.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for more information on the matter.

