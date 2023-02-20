Four Star Has Up To 80% Off Mattresses & Sofas With Free Delivery & GST Absorbed

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Four Star Post-CNY Sale Has Big Discounts & No GST On Furniture

Since the 8% GST rate came into effect on 1 Jan 2023, several businesses in Singapore have taken steps to help consumers cope with the hike.

With the tax increase – and consequent rise in prices – being worrying enough to keep you up at night, it might be worth investing in quality new bedding to help you sleep better.

And no, you won’t have to pay GST for that, at least not at Four Star’s Post-Chinese New Year (CNY) Sale, where you can shop for mattresses, bed frames, sofas, and more at up to 80% off.

Besides absorbing GST on all purchases, the company is also offering free delivery, taking another load off your bank account.

Here are some sale highlights to look out for.

Premium mattresses of all sizes from S$199 at Four Star Post-CNY Sale

A good night’s sleep starts with a good mattress, and with all the options out there, you’d have to think about what you really need in a bed.

Now that the warm weather is back after a bout of cooler temperatures, you might have found yourself waking up drenched in sweat. If that’s the case, then a cooling mattress might be the key to finally getting a restful night’s sleep.

Four Star’s Detense ArcticSilk Advanze Aire Flex mattresses are silky to the touch and disperse heat quickly, making them extra soft and cooling to sleep on.

They are also designed to minimise tossing and turning by discharging tension and static electricity from your body, helping you feel less lethargic and promoting deeper and more relaxed sleep.

This will aid those who find it hard to fall asleep due to physical and mental stress.

Alternatively, if you’re dealing with bad posture or have been hearing concerning cracks every time you stand up, you need a mattress that’s got your back — literally.

With Four Star’s Chiro+ series, you’ll get the optimum posture and spinal support with every night’s sleep.

These ‘chiropedic’ mattresses have the firmness and durability to correct your posture and may even help to reduce backaches over time.

Besides aching backs and sweltering heat, another reason for poor sleep could be sensitive skin.

Cheaply made mattresses may result in hives and rashes, so saving a lot upfront isn’t always worth it if it means getting a world of discomfort in return.

Thankfully, that’s not something you need to worry about with Four Star’s Tencel range. Its mattresses are made with the soft, breathable, and environmentally friendly fabric of the same name.

They’re naturally antimicrobial as well, which makes them more resistant to dust mites, bacteria, and allergens.

Each series of mattresses is available in four different sizes at the following prices at the Four Star Post-CNY Sale:

Single size mattress — from S$199 (U.P. from S$499)

Super Single size mattress — from S$299 (U.P. from S$599)

Queen size mattress — from S$399 (U.P. from S$899)

King size mattress — from S$499 (U.P. from S$999)

Sturdy bed frames & storage beds you can customise

After picking out the right mattress, you can then move on to your bed frame.

Just as a good mattress gives you support, it should also be supported by a good bed frame.

Four Star’s bed frames have headboards fitted to Divan bases, which are made with sturdy wooden frames to give them top-tier durability.

You can also customise them to your exact liking as there are over 1,000 bed frame colours and more than 100 headboard designs.

Matching your bed to your room’s aesthetics will totally be a breeze.

In addition, there’s the option to choose either synthetic leather or fabric for the material, and wooden or metal legs.

For homes in need of extra storage space, you can consider Four Star’s storage bed frames, which feature a German Hydraulic lift system to help you raise the bed and put away belongings with ease.

This mechanism also comes with a 10-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Like the aforementioned standard bed frame, you can choose between synthetic leather and fabric for the storage bed’s material.

Bed frames start from S$199 (U.P. from S$499) and are available in single, super-single, queen, and king sizes.

After you check off your mattress and bed frame, all that’s left is the bedding set, which you can also find at the Four Star sale.

There will be pillows, bolsters, and bed sheets starting from only S$10, so you can even buy a few extra sets to change up according to your mood or to give away as gifts.

Customisable wardrobes for every need

If CNY outfit shopping has resulted in a need for closet expansion, perhaps it’s time to get not just a new wardrobe, but a wholly customised one.

Besides, you’ll probably need more space to store all the bedding sets you’ve stocked up on and future shopping hauls in years to come.

At Four Star, you can pick out a design you like and customise it down to the last centimetre to ensure it fits both your needs and the dimensions of your bedroom.

With prices that start from S$499 (U.P. from S$999), you won’t have to worry about it costing a bomb.

Sofas & dining sets for the rest of the house

Outside of the bedroom, you may be tempted to spruce up other areas of your beloved home too.

Your bed isn’t the only soft surface in your home that matters. We’re talking about your sofa, which comes in handy when you need 30 minutes of shuteye or a comfy spot to chill with your friends.

Depending on your living room interior and personal preferences, you can opt for either a leather or fabric couch. And yes, they’re all customisable too.

If you often spend hours scrolling through Instagram or TikTok on your couch, you might as well make it extra comfortable with a recliner sofa.

Four Star’s collection goes the extra mile by featuring not only a headrest and footrest, but lumbar support too.

Here are the prices for the sofas:

Fabric signature sofas — S$499 (U.P. S$998)

One-seater recliner sofas — from S$299 (U.P. S$598)

Designer leather sofas — from S$699 (U.P. S$1398)

Once you’re happy with your bedroom and living room, you could think about how to revamp your dining area.

One of the main draws at the Four Star sale is the Sintered Stone Dining Table, which is just right for those who want to elevate their dining room without constant upkeep.

Other than being easy to clean, it’s scratch and stain-resistant and is impervious to common household heat sources like fresh-off-the-stove pots.

For a more rustic vibe, keep an eye out for the Wooden Dining Table, which has the added bonus of a medium-density fibreboard tabletop for easy cleaning of spills and dust.

Dining sets retail from S$499 (U.P. S$998) at the sale, and certain models are extendable to boot, which is a lifesaver for special occasions when you have more guests to accommodate.

Free gifts, delivery & GST absorption at Four Star Post-CNY Sale

The heavily discounted prices alone make the Four Star sale worth a visit, but that’s not all shoppers can anticipate.

For starters, Four Star will absorb the 8% GST on all purchases, making them that much easier on your wallet.

You can also split your buys into interest-free instalment plans, and free delivery means you can spare yourself the hassle of dealing with the logistics of getting bulky purchases to your doorstep.

In addition, shoppers can enjoy up to 15 years’ warranty on all premium mattresses and free extended warranty of two years on all sofas, ensuring true peace of mind.

That’s not all — freebies like a Philips air fryer, chiro contour pillow, travel neck pillow, and adorable penguin plush toy can also be yours with every purchase.

As an added bonus, customers who drive can enjoy complimentary parking, while those who take any ride-hailing app, such as Gojek or Grab, can have their fares reimbursed upon checkout.

If you can’t wait to start shopping, here’s how you can make your way to the Four Star Post-CNY Sale:



Four Star Post-Chinese New Year Sale

Address: Singapore Handicrafts Building, 72 Eunos Avenue 7, #01-01, Singapore 409570

Date: 22 – 26 Feb

Opening hours: 10am-9pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Paya Lebar & Eunos

For more information, head over to Four Star’s website. You can also stay up to date on upcoming sales and other exciting events via their Facebook page.

A comfy home doesn’t have to cost an arm & a leg

Although the GST increase of 1% may seem meagre on paper, it can still have long-term repercussions on our finances.

As such, a bit of planning and research can go a long way towards finding the best deals that combine quality products with an affordable price tag.

Ultimately, everyone deserves to upgrade and enjoy their home without forking out a dear sum for it.

