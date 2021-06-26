Punggol Seafood Restaurant Has Free Chilli Crab Buns On 27 & 28 Jun

House of Seafood (HOS) has come under the spotlight recently over its crab-walking saga. Since then, HOS’ CEO has apologised for the publicity stunt, as well as for the overcrowding at their restaurant on Father’s Day.

Hoping to show their sincerity, HOS will be giving out free chilli crab buns on Sunday (27 Jun) and Monday (28 Jun) at their Punggol outlet.

Image courtesy of House of Seafood

Between the 2, the one on Sunday will be open to all while the one on Monday will be for vaccinated individuals only.

House of Seafood giving out crab buns worth $28.80 each

To apologise for the Father’s Day crowd, HOS will be distributing 100 portions of giant chilli crab buns for free on Sunday (27 Jun) at their Punggol outlet.

Each bun, worth $28.80, comes with a generous serving of thick umami chilli crab sauce in the centre.

No purchase is required for tomorrow, but the free buns are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Image courtesy of House of Seafood

Members of the public are also urged to call the outlet at 6466 9000 to reserve the buns and book their collection slots.

100 free chilli crab buns for vaccinated customers

HOS will also be holding a similar distribution event the following day, this time for individuals who have been vaccinated. According to them, this particular gesture is their apology for the recent crab-walking stunt.

Again, the Punggol seafood restaurant will be giving out 100 free giant chilli crab buns to these folks. Even those who have had only 1 dose of the vaccine can qualify for the promo.

Source

HOS hopes this will help to increase the take-up rate of the vaccine, in line with our national efforts.

To bring home the free dish, members of the public would have to present proof of vaccination upon ordering.

They’d also have to book 1 day in advance either by calling them at 6466 9000 or dropping them a private message on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

Do note that the free bun only comes with a purchase of at least 1 menu item.

But since there’s no minimum purchase amount, you can bring home the bun just by getting a plate of fried rice or noodles.

Check out their Facebook post for the full list of terms and conditions.

Good deals for simply getting vaccinated

Kudos to HOS for owning up to their mistakes and going the extra mile to belanja customers to free buns.

Publicity and marketing aside, both promos are extremely good deals. So if you happen to be near the Punggol area, there’s absolutely no harm in heading down to enjoy the promo.

