Women Aged 18-26 Can Get Free HPV Vaccines With CHAS Card

Most Singaporeans have probably received important vaccines via national inoculation programmes, but not all come for free, such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) jab for women.

Since cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting Singaporean women, it is crucial for them to be protected against it.

Source

Good news for Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) cardholders, as they can now get the HPV vaccine for free, courtesy of Temasek Foundation.

The HPV vaccines are available at polyclinics and CHAS general practitioner (GP) clinics.

10th most common cancer affecting Singaporean women

According to the National University Cancer Institute Singapore (NCIS), cervical cancer was the 10th most common cancer affecting women between 2011-2015.

To protect them against cervical cancer, doctors recommend 3 doses of the HPV vaccine, which women must receive between the ages of 18 and 26.

If a woman receives her first dose before turning 27, she is still eligible to receive 2 final doses before turning 45.

Normally, each dose would cost $23, bringing the total cost of the course to $69.

HPV vaccines free for CHAS cardholders

Hoping to make the vaccine more accessible, Temasek Foundation has offered to cover the costs for women from low-income families.

In a media release on Thursday (10 Feb), they announced that they’ll be funding out-of-pocket expenses for all 3 HPV doses.

Temasek Foundation also revealed that it has committed $2 million to this programme.

Source

Women who wish to benefit from the initiative will have to fulfil the following criteria:

be Singapore Citizens

aged 18-26 and unvaccinated or aged 27-45 and received their first dose before turning 27

hold valid Orange or Blue CHAS cards

Once they qualify, they can proceed to make an appointment at a polyclinic or CHAS GP.

More accessible healthcare for all

Since preventable measures like the vaccine are available, more women should have the privilege of getting protection.

Hopefully, this initiative will provide them with just that.

Those who have not made their appointments for their HPV vaccine can do so at any polyclinic or CHAS GP clinic.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Feature image adapted from FRANK MERIÑO on Pexels.