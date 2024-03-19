Choa Chu Kang resident leaves free kitchen essentials outside home for those in need during Ramadan

Woman offers free kitchen essentials for those in need during Ramadan

On Saturday (16 March), a Choa Chu Kang resident took to social media to share her act of kindness this Ramadan.

The woman, Ms Lisa, had left free kitchen essentials outside her home for those in need during the fasting month.

She also invited others to contribute by leaving their items there as well.

Her selfless act drew praise from numerous netizens.

Woman leaves free food outside her home

In her Facebook post, Ms Lisa attached an image of a food-filled rack in a corridor outside her Choa Chu Kang flat.

She urged netizens to share her post with their family and friends in the area who might need the food throughout the month of Ramadan.

Ms Lisa also took the opportunity to thank her friends who helped her out with the initiative.

On Monday (18 March), Lisa posted a TikTok video that showed her adding more food to the rack, which was almost empty.

"The [items on] the rack are getting lesser, praise be to God," she said.

She explained that many people had gone to collect the free kitchen essentials over the past few days.

“The [items on] the rack are getting lesser, praise be to God,” she said.

In the video, she shared that she received funds from an individual to shop and stock up on the kitchen essentials.

Despite her financial situation, she also assured the public she would try her best to refill the racks as frequently as possible.

“I can’t guarantee that I can stock up the racks every weekend or whenever as I don’t have a good or stable income, but I do try to contribute my part,” she said.

Lisa also posted another video expressing her gratitude to those who helped her provide food for the less fortunate.

"I swear I didn't expect so much support from my family and friends who were willing to come all the way from Jurong or Boon Lay to share whatever they could to help," the caption read.

“I swear I didn’t expect so much support from my family and friends who were willing to come all the way from Jurong or Boon Lay to share whatever they could to help,” the caption read.

Calls for more donations from the public

In her posts, Ms Lisa also called for the public to donate what they can to help those in need during Ramadan.

She said that any leftover rations could go towards those who might want or need them more.

Ms Lisa also mentioned that if more people contributed funds, she could add even more kitchen essentials to the rack.

She is confident that the free food rations will make a difference to those in need.

“As the saying goes, ‘a little goes a long way’, and I hope this little can help some of us.”

MS News has reached out to Ms Lisa for comment.

Featured image adapted from @fadlisa1_nur on Instagram and Lisa Love Sitinur on Facebook.