S’pore cafe launches Ramadan campaign to feed children with special needs, aims to raise S$35K

Ashraf’s Cafe provides meals for children with special needs as part of Ramadan campaign

This Ramadan, local establishment Ashraf’s Cafe is committed to giving back to the community.

To achieve its vision, it has launched a Give.Asia fundraising campaign to provide Iftar meals for children with special needs.

The cafe aims to raise a total of S$35,000.

Cafe is helmed by individuals with special needs

Mr Ashraf, the cafe’s founder, highlighted that they have been running ‘The Ramadan Takeout Campaign’ since October 2020.

He noted that his team members and himself are also individuals with special needs.

The inclusive cafe enables people like them to gain productive employment while serving the community.

As of December last year, the campaign has managed to raise over S$260,000.

This encouraging sum allowed them to deliver about 25,274 meals to families in need.

Hopes to serve Iftar meals to 36 families twice a week

With Ramadan already commenced, Mr Ashraf hopes to extend the cafe’s ongoing efforts.

However, as they are short on funds, they decided to turn to the public for assistance.

This month, they are focusing their ongoing campaign on serving 1,400 Iftar meals to children with special needs.

The children come from a total of 36 families.

Besides the freshly cooked meals, beneficiaries will also receive beverages and dates.

Ashraf’s Cafe is committed to delivering the meals twice a week until Ramadan concludes.

The distribution dates are:

16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31 March

6 and 7 April

Fundraising goal set at S$35,000

For the campaign to succeed, the cafe would require S$18,440, which it has since attained.

Now, it has increased its goal to S$35,000 on the Give.Asia campaign page.

At the time of writing, the cafe has raised over S$27,000.

Any excess amount will go towards the operational fund of Ashraf’s Cafe.

“Let’s create a memorable and meaningful Ramadan for these families this March and April, shall we?” Ashraf wrote.

If you wish to contribute, you may visit the campaign’s Give.Asia page here.

Also read: 61 FairPrice stores will distribute free Iftar snacks & drinks for Ramadan

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.