100m Pedestrian Link Will Connect Mall To Other Nearby Destinations

Since the refurbished Funan Mall opened in 2019, it’s been a popular hangout for techies, foodies and those playing at its futsal court.

One small hitch, however, was its accessibility – unlike many other local malls, it was a bit of a walk from an MRT station.

This will soon change, though, as an underpass connecting Funan to City Hall MRT station will open this month.

That means pedestrians will enjoy sheltered – and aircon – passage straight to Basement 2 of the mall.

Link will be 100m long

CapitaLand, which owns the mall, made the announcement in a news release on Monday (20 Dec).

They said the upcoming underground pedestrian link will connect City Hall MRT direct to Funan Mall‘s Basement 2.

It will be 100m long, they added – not too far a distance to trek.

CapitaLand said the link will improve the connectivity for shoppers and workers in the mall to head to various destinations nearby like Raffles City.

Currently requires 2 road crossings

Currently, those heading to the mall must leave the station at exit B, next to St. Andrew’s Cathedral.

They will need to walk about 200m under a sheltered walkway to a cross junction.

Then, 2 road crossings must be made to reach the mall in the diagonally opposite corner.

If it’s raining, an umbrella or a mad dash will likely be necessary.

Not the most difficult thing to do, but not the most comfortable given Singapore’s humid and sometimes-wet climate.

There’s no bus stop directly next to the mall, either.

Link appears close to completion

Thankfully, this journey will now be made easier.

While CapitaLand didn’t specify when exactly the link will be opened, some netizens have already posted photos of its entrance, and it looks close to completion.

Another netizen has actually said that those taking the link would have to first cut through The Adelphi, a mall opposite, to get to Funan.

Given the current Covid-19 measures that include checks upon entering malls, it’s uncertain how convenient that may be.

Passageway will also be an art space

The passageway won’t just a way to get from 1 place to another, but an exhibition space too.

CapitaLand said during Singapore Art Week (SAW) 2022, which is from 14-23 Jan, they’ll be showcasing artworks by fashion photographer Shavonne Wong and tech artist Eugene Soh in the underground link.

Another artist who will be featured there is illustrator Kristal Melson, who’s partnering with Love, Bonito.

Just in time for holiday season

While we wait for an update on the date of its opening, the underpass seems to be opening just in time for the busy holiday season.

It’ll ensure non-driving visitors to the mall will be able to escape the rain when getting their Christmas shopping home.

Will you be more willing to take the MRT to visit Funan when the link opens? Do share your thoughts with us.

