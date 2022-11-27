S’pore Couples Can Now Solemnise Their Marriage At New Gardens By The Bay Family Zone

Gardens By The Bay Now Has An Event Space For Marriage Solemnisations

Couples are getting a new place to solemnise their marriage apart from the Registries of Civil and Muslim Marriages’ Fort Canning venue, at Gardens by the Bay.

Launched yesterday (26 Nov), the Family Zone also includes a bouncy castle and monthly picnics from next year.

Gardens by the Bay marriage solemnisations can be held

The Ficus Room event space will be available for couples with at least one partner who’s a Singaporean or permanent resident, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

However, solemnisations are only held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays. Other days will include family-friendly programmes.

Two couples registered their marriage there yesterday, witnessed by various MPs.

Newlyweds Jesper Tong and Pamela Quek told reporters that they had their first date at Christmas Wonderland. “That was a very memorable experience for us. So having it (the ceremony) here, it brings back memories,” said Ms Quek.

President Halimah Yacob wished both couples a beautiful and fruitful marriage ahead.

The Fiscus room can host up to 40 guests. This is double the capacity at the Registry of Marriages at Fort Canning.

You can book a date for your solemnisation at the room after registering for your marriage online. Check out www.marriage.gov.sg here.

Strengthening family bonds

Besides solemnisations, the space was created so that families can bond together with various activities.

By the end of 2023, there will be a new bunny-themed playground at the zone.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said in a speech that governments cannot support families alone, and called on everyone to prioritise and set aside time for loved ones.

Companies too, must do their part to encourage a family-friendly workplace culture.

Featured image adapted from Halimah Yacob on Facebook.