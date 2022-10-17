Otters Visit Gardens By The Bay Aquarium, Fascinated By Large Fishes

Family Of Otters Mesmerised By Large Fishes At Gardens By The Bay Aquarium

Otters are known for their playful antics and, like Singaporeans, their insatiable appetite for good food, especially fish.

So when a family of otters visited the Big Fish Aquarium at Gardens by the Bay, it was no surprise that they were captivated by the large fishes on display.

A video shows the five otters standing on their hind legs to peek into the aquarium, their heads bobbing around to follow the swimming sea creatures.

Otters stand on hind legs to look at fishes at Big Fish Aquarium

On Saturday (15 Oct), Facebook group Omni Channel shared a one-minute clip of an otter family visiting the Big Fish Aquarium at Gardens by the Bay.

As they walked by, they couldn’t help but stare in fascination at the huge fishes.

Three of the otters even stood on their hind legs, propping themselves up to get a better look.

In fact, they were so captivated that they kept pacing back and forth around the aquarium, gazing at the fishes.

Knowing otters, they were perhaps even trying to see if there was a way to get their paws on a massive tasty meal.

One otter couldn’t seem to get enough, its head bobbing around to look at the many sea creatures swimming around right in front of its eyes.

Their behaviour certainly made for an otter-ly amusing sight.

Aquarium is home to one of the world’s largest fishes

The Big Fish Aquarium is located within the Children’s Garden at Gardens by the Bay, a few metres away from the Sun Pavilion.

According to Little Day Out, most of the fishes in the aquarium are from the Amazon Basin in South America.

The biggest fish there is the arapaima, the largest freshwater fish in the world.

These fish have an average length of 2.2m to 2.4m. For reference, the average height of an otter is about 1.3m.

Still, we can’t say for sure if that would stop the otters from trying to turn the fish into their next dinner.

Another fish that visitors can spot is the alligator gar, which has a distinct snout and sharp teeth.

Other creatures you can find in the tank include catfish, pacu, and the pig-nosed turtle.

Featured image adapted from Omni Channel on Facebook.