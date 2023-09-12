Gardens By The Bay Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up Has Life-Sized Lanterns Like A Pavilion & Giant Arch

Gardens By The Bay Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up Happening From 15 Sep to 1 Oct

Many families in Singapore celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival by savouring mooncakes at home or bringing the little ones out for a stroll with their lanterns.

Those wanting a break from the annual routine can consider heading down to Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) for this year’s festive light-up.

From 15 Sep till 1 Oct, GBTB will come alive with life-sized lanterns, including that of a giant arch and pavilion.

Besides the visual treats, there will also be cultural performances and delicious food from around the region for visitors to munch on as they walk through the grounds.

Gardens By The Bay Mid-Autumn Festival light-up features interactive lantern displays

Named ‘Gardens of Blooms’, GBTB’s mid-autumn light display this year is inspired by Chinese lore depicting reunion, fate, and affinity.

Visitors making their way into the festive area will first walk through an arch that’s actually a lantern in the shape of a life-sized moon gate.

More oriental ‘structures’ await visitors as they enter the festive grounds, like this red pavilion that sits in the middle of a ‘garden’ surrounded by lotuses.

Meanwhile, those familiar with the tale of ‘The Cowherd and the Weaver Girl’ may have an extra appreciation for the ‘Magpie Bridge’ lantern.

Measuring 20 metres long, the life-size lantern will give visitors the impression that they are watching the couple’s yearly reunion in person.

There will also be interactive exhibits at the display, like one lantern inspired by ‘The Butterfly Lovers’, which doubles as a photo spot for couples.

Visitors can also enjoy street food & performances

Besides the lanterns on display, there will also be cultural dance and music performances at GBTB.

Alternatively, visitors can explore the myriad of cultural programmes and workshops available throughout the period of the display. Here are some on offer:

Lantern craft workshop

Chinese tea art demonstration and appreciation workshop

Guzheng self-learning session

Peking opera performance and sharing session

Apart from the lanterns and the workshops, famished visitors can grab a bite or two at the Supertree Grove.

The area will host several street food stalls featuring treats from Taiwan and Thailand.

What’s more, each visitor can also redeem a free lantern at the Bayfront Pavilion Drop-off Point. Be sure to head down early though, as the free lanterns are available on a while-stocks-last basis.

Light-up happening from 6pm to 10pm daily

If you plan on checking out the light-up, here are the deets:

Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Date: 15 Sep – 1 Oct

Time: 6pm – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Gardens by the Bay Station

More information can be found on GBTB’s website here.

So if you fancy a break from the conventional mid-autumn traditions every year, consider heading to the festive light-up at GBTB.

After all, if past displays are anything to go by, you’re almost guaranteed to be in for a pleasant treat.

Featured image adapted from 8world News on Facebook.