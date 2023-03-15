Sakura Display Returns To Gardens By The Bay, Visit A Mini Japan With Pikachu

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Gardens By The Bay To Feature Sakura With Pikachu Meet & Greet

Now that travel is booming once again, some of us are probably itching for a vacation overseas.

With the iconic sakura blossom season on the horizon, Japan is currently among the most popular tourist destinations.

For those eager to catch a glimpse of the pretty pink foliage, you might just be able to do so without leaving our shores.

That’s right — Gardens By The Bay’s annual sakura display has officially returned, complete with torii gates and Pokémon figurines.

And if that isn’t enough to warrant a visit, the display will also feature appearances by Sakura Afro Pikachu, in its debut outside Japan.

Sakura display returns to Gardens By The Bay

From now until 9 Apr, Gardens By The Bay’s iconic sakura display will be open to visitors for its eighth edition.

Here’s what you can expect at this year’s display.

Upon entering the flower dome, you will be greeted by Japan’s recognisable torii gates.

Flanked by sakura blossoms on either side, the gates make for the perfect picture spot with your loved ones.

You can look forward to more than one photo op, as the display’s entryways have also been designed to emulate traditional Japanese houses.

Through the exhibit, Gardens By The Bay wants to take visitors on a sightseeing journey across Japan.

With scenes such as a toy train circling a miniature Mount Fuji, deers gathering on a grassy field, and more, this is one trip you’re unlikely to forget.

The exhibit will also feature four ikebana pieces, meant to invoke a sense of peace and calm through their elegance.

That’s not all — this year, the iconic display will play host to several kinds of Pokémon.

Be sure to capture the moment alongside Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Pikachu figurines — among other first-generation Pokémon.

Meet & greet with Sakura Afro Pikachu

For the first time since the pandemic, Gardens By The Bay will be bringing back a series of public programmes.

These activities will complement the sakura floral display and give visitors a peek into the world of Pikachu.

For instance, there will be a meet-and-greet with Sakura Afro Pikachu, which will be making its first appearance outside of Japan right here in the Flower Dome.

Its trademark fluffy pink hairstyle will definitely have you cooing over the kawaii of it all.

Lively dance performances will also be put up by several groovy Pikachu mascots at the entrance to the dome.

Learn more about traditional Japanese culture

Aside from that, there will be events for those who are keen to learn more about traditional Japanese culture.

‘Touring Springtime Japan’ allows visitors to learn about Japan’s six key regions and try their hand at mochi pounding.

For those who prefer a more zen activity, there will also be a traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

Do note that these programmes and more are available for a limited time only, and admission charges to the Flower Dome will apply for some.

Those interested can visit the website here for more information.

Drop by to take in the sights & sounds of Japan

With a slew of public programmes and a multitude of photo opportunities, this year’s sakura display is sure to be one for the ages.

If all this has sufficiently piqued your interest, here’s how to get there:

Sakura Floral Display

Venue: Flower Dome, Gardens By The Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Date: 11 Mar – 9 Apr 2023

Time: 9am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Gardens By The Bay Station

Don’t hesitate to pop by to get up close and personal with traditional Japan — and Pikachu too, of course.

Featured image by MS News.