Sakura Season To Start On 21 Mar, Catch It In Japan Since Travels Have Resumed

Sakura Season Coming Soon In Japan, First Bloom Begins In Tokyo

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the only ‘sakura’ that Singaporeans were able to see were those at Gardens by the Bay and the pink flowers that bloom on trumpet trees.

However, with Japan finally opening its borders to the world, Singaporeans can finally take in the beauty of actual cherry blossoms in their natural habitat.

While the cherry blossom season will begin on 21 Mar in Tokyo, sakura flowers will only be in full bloom from 2 May — so there’s a window of about two months for travellers to catch the renowned flowers in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Earliest sakura flowering date will take place in Tokyo

According to the second forecast from Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC), the earliest flowering date of the cherry blossoms will take place on 21 Mar in Tokyo. It will be in full bloom about a week later on 29 Mar.

The city with the latest blooming date is the Hokkaido capital of Sapporo, with a predicted blooming date of 29 Apr. It will only be in full bloom from 2 May.

Meanwhile, other popular cities like Kyoto and Osaka will begin their Sakura seasons on 27 Mar and 28 Mar respectively. Sakura flowers in both cities are expected to be in full bloom on 4 Apr.

High tourist traffic in Japan during sakura season

This year, there will be around 1,000 viewing locations in Japan, reports Channel NewsAsia.

Prior to the pandemic in 2019, 63 million people reportedly travelled to and within Japan to view the beautiful blossoms.

In contrast, Japan has only welcomed about 3.83 million travellers since reopening its borders in Oct 2022.

However, with cherry blossom season ahead of us, there will be an expected spike in tourists heading over to experience the beautiful views.

Experience the sakura season for yourself

With work and school catching up on all of us, it can be difficult to catch a break. However, if you happen to be free in March and April, take this opportunity to admire the gorgeous cherry blossoms in Japan.

As for the rest of us, we guess we’ll have to look forward to GBTB’s sakura display happening in Mid-March for our share of pink gorgeous flowers.

