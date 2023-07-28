Gen Zs In China Reportedly Take Up Cleaning Jobs As They Struggle With Unemployment

China’s Gen Zs Take Up Cleaning, Housekeeping Due To Unemployment Struggles

Cleaning jobs have a poor reputation in Singapore, especially amongst the younger generation or Gen Zs.

But in China, the pessimistic employment situation has pushed the youth into the domestic service industry.

The industry, which is expected to hit 1.16 trillion yuan by 2023, is increasingly hiring young people to meet demand.

While the work is tiring, Chinese students are nonetheless taking the jobs to gain experience and pay off student loans.

Record highs for youth unemployment

China’s post-Covid-19 economy is reportedly struggling, causing the unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group to rise to a record high of 21.3% in June 2023.

The domestic services industry quadrupled in scale from 277.6 billion yuan in 2015 to 1.16 trillion yuan, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). Demand is also very high, with 93.8% of Chinese consumers using a domestic service.

As such, more and more Gen Zs have been taking up these jobs.

In such a role, a student can apparently earn 2,500 yuan (S$464) a month, plus commission.

Housekeeping companies have cited the physical ability and communication skills of young graduates as advantages.

After gaining experience in the line of work, these graduates will likely move on to other exams or jobs.

Netizens take pity on graduates’ predicament

Commenters expressed their despondent attitudes to the unemployment struggles.

One expressed praise for the positive attitudes of the Chinese graduates.

Many seemed to agree that despite societal expectations of graduates, it’s good that those in China are trying to make an honest living under such circumstances instead of giving up.

Singaporean Gen Zs cannot be picky

This economic situation will likely ring familiar to Singapore’s own Gen Zs, many of whom fear unemployment.

Experts interviewed by TODAY predicted the job market in 2023 to be more difficult than the previous year. They stated that young jobseekers could not be as picky with job searches.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the average age of cleaners in Singapore is 60 years old, and the demand for cleaning services will only increase. However, with elderly workers retiring and young jobseekers hesitant or embarrassed to fill the role, we may face a serious shortage of cleaners in the future.

Singapore’s youth could very well be pushed into the cleaning industry soon, just like in China.

Employment stability in tough times

Things may hopefully be changing for the better in terms of perception. Technology has made improvements to intensive labour and wages are on the rise. A full-time cleaner qualifies for a monthly salary of S$1,530 in July 2023, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Additionally, the cleaning industry is one of the more stable ones in tumultuous times.

Hopefully, with more of such improvements, youths will be increasingly open to various occupations. After all, everyone is merely trying their best to get by.

Featured image adapted from Brookings, for illustration purposes only.