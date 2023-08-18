Gender-Neutral Toilet In Suntec Sparks Debate Online, Mall Says It’s Temporary

Gender-Neutral Toilet In Suntec Draws Negative Comments, Some Say It’s A Toilet For The Handicapped Too

Going to the toilet in Singapore is usually a mundane act that doesn’t bear mentioning.

The facilities in Suntec City, however, have drawn some attention online as it’s something that’s rarely seen in Singapore — a gender-neutral toilet.

The mall has said that the designation of the toilet is only temporary, due to an event taking place there.

Photo of gender-neutral toilet in Suntec posted on Facebook

A photo of the toilet was posted on Facebook on Wednesday (16 Aug), with the OP saying in the caption that “Singapore has gone crazy”.

The sign next to the toilet features a combination of the well-known symbols for “male” and “female”, as well as a message saying the toilet “may be used by any person regardless of gender identity or expression”.

From the design of the carpet, the toilet appears to be in the Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Photo draws negative comments

The photo attracted a flood of negative comments from netizens.

When shared on Instagram by sgfollowsall, some irate commenters warned against Singapore becoming like the United States (US).

Others called the “gender-neutral” description a “woke label” and questioned the need for it.

Some brought up the possibility of “paedophiles” or “perverts” taking advantage of this to look for victims. In February, an elderly man allegedly trapped a 12-year-old girl in a toilet stall in Bukit Panjang and asked her to perform an obscene act on him.

One netizen jokingly said that it would be good for couples who want to use the toilet together.

Netizens point out that it’s a handicapped toilet

Several netizens, however, pointed out that there’s a label indicating that the toilet is also for the handicapped — and handicapped toilets are always gender-neutral.

But a commenter wasn’t convinced, saying that it’s unnecessary to put up a “gender-neutral” sign for a handicapped toilet. They also accused whoever behind it of trying to spread “hidden messages”.

However, there were some positive messages as well. A user who described themself as non-binary was very appreciative of the toilet’s existence.

Another commenter reasoned that people have the option of using other, non-gender-neutral toilets in the mall, so there’s no need to fuss if you’re uncomfortable with using the gender-neutral toilet.

Suntec gender-neutral toilet is temporary

Netizens won’t have to debate over this much longer. Suntec City’s building management has told TODAY that the gender-neutral toilet is only temporary.

An event called Wikimania 2023, which is being held at the convention centre, had requested for one set of toilets to be temporarily designated in this manner, they said.

According to Wikimania’s website, the event will end on Saturday (19 Aug).

It’s organised by the Wikimedia East, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Regional Cooperation (ESEAP), a regional collaborative comprising mostly users from East Asia, Southeast Asia and the ESEAP.

The Wikimedia Foundation is a non-profit organisation that operates Wikipedia and other projects.

The event professes to be inclusive for all attendees, with the gender-neutral toilet available “to accommodate all gender identities”.

Other provisions include a scent-free room for people with sensitivities or allergies to scents and providing meals for those with specific dietary restrictions.

Issue hotly debated across the world

Some netizens pointed out that the issue as similar to one that’s currently taking place in countries like the US, where gender-neutral toilets have prompted heated debate.

A few states have enacted “bathroom laws” that restricted the bathrooms that transgender students can use in certain public places, NBC reported.

However, supporters of gender-neutral bathrooms have argued that the lack of these facilities would increase the likelihood that transgender people will be bullied.

To be sure, gender-neutral toilets aren’t just found in the West. For example, Taiwan has had them for quite a while.

They can be found in prominent locations like the airport and the Red House in Taipei.

While debate on the issue is certainly welcome, do take care that it doesn’t become hurtful or abusive.

