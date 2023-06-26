Elderly Man Allegedly Traps Minor In Bukit Panjang Toilet & Asks For Sex Act, Faces 2 Charges

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Traps Minor In Bukit Panjang Toilet, Asks For Obscene Favour

A 78-year-old man was charged in court today (26 June) for wrongful confinement and the sexual exploitation of a child.

Earlier this year, Huang Youcai allegedly trapped a minor in a toilet stall at Senja-Cashew Community Club.

He then allegedly asked her to perform an obscene act on him.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Huang confined a 12-year-old girl in the handicapped toilet stall at the Bukit Panjang community club at about 8.30pm on 1 Feb.

The elderly Singapore permanent resident reportedly used his left hand to hold the cubicle door shut, stopping the girl from leaving.

He also allegedly grabbed the child’s arm and forearm while asking her in Mandarin if she knew how to perform a sex act on him.

The victim’s identity cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

On Monday (26 June), Huang was charged with one count of wrongful confinement.

He was also charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Man to return to court on 7 Aug

Huang is scheduled to return to court to plead guilty to his charges on 7 Aug.

If found guilty of wrongful confinement, he could face up to three years’ jail. He may additionally receive a fine.

Moreover, if convicted of attempting to commit an indecent act on a child, he may face up to seven years imprisonment and a fine of up to S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine of up to S$20,000.

