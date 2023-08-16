George Goh Tells Tan Kin Lian To Focus On Own Presidential Campaign, Shouldn’t Ask Anybody To Step Down

George Goh Tells Tan Kin Lian To Focus On Own Presidential Campaign & Not Lose Deposit

During the launch of his presidential campaign, former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian had hinted that either he or fellow presidential hopeful George Goh should step down if both end up qualifying.

Mr Goh, however, said earlier this week that he disagreed with what Mr Tan had in mind.

The businessman doubled down on his stance during a walkabout on Wednesday (16 Aug), telling Mr Tan to focus on his own presidential campaign and ensure he doesn’t lose his deposit.

Mr Goh also stressed that the presidential election is a “serious matter” and that nobody should be in the business of telling others to step down.

George Goh urges Tan Kin Lian to spend time reviewing campaign materials

Mr Goh made his stance on the matter clear while speaking to reporters on Wednesday (16 Aug).

“Nobody should tell anybody to step down. This should not be the way,” said Mr Goh.

The remarks were made in response to Mr Tan’s repeated calls for one of them to step down and support the other “non-establishment” candidate if both qualify for the election.

Instead, Mr Goh urged his fellow hopeful to focus on his own campaign and make sure he doesn’t lose his deposit, reported Channel NewsAsia.

During the 2011 Presidential Election, Mr Tan garnered only 4.9% of the total votes. As a result, he had to forfeit his S$48,000 deposit.

Mr Goh also stressed that the presidential election is a “very serious matter” and advised Mr Tan to “spend more time to look at the campaign materials”, reported TODAY.

Summarising his speech on Facebook, Mr Goh acknowledged that it’s “more difficult” to prepare for the election since he’s an independent candidate who doesn’t know if he’d qualify for the elections.

Nonetheless, he said that he has all his campaign materials at the ready and will “move forward confidently and not (don’t) complain”.

