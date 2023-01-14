GetGo Car Crashes Into Bus In Yishun, 31-Year-Old Driver Passes Away

Driver Dies After GetGo Car Crashes Into Bus In Yishun On 13 Jan

The 31-year-old driver of a GetGo car reportedly passed away after a horrific road accident in Yishun.

Dashcam footage of the accident shows the car ramming into the side of the double-decker bus at high speed.

The car driver was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Six other passengers on the bus were also brought to the hospital for medical attention.

GetGo car crashes into bus at Yishun junction

Dashcam footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows an SBS Transit double-decker bus travelling along Yishun Avenue 2.

As it approached the junction connecting Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Central, a black GetGo car rammed into the side of the bus.

Both vehicles recoiled from the impact of the collision — the bus jolted to a stop next to the traffic light.

The clip later showed that the traffic light along Yishun Avenue 2 was green, signalling the right of way for the bus.

This suggests that the GetGo car had run the red light as it was travelling along Yishun Central, which is perpendicular to Yishun Avenue 2.

SCDF & police officers attend to accident

Other photos and videos circulating on social media show SCDF and traffic police officers attending to the accident.

The front bonnet of the GetGo car appeared completely smashed, with debris strewn across the road.

A photo captured SCDF officers crowding around the car’s wreckage, presumably to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

31-year-old driver succumbs to injuries

Responding to queries from MS News, an SCDF spokesperson said that they received an alert regarding an accident in Yishun at about 10.55pm on 13 Jan.

Upon arrival, officers found a person trapped in the driver’s seat of the car. They had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person.

Meanwhile, the police told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that a 31-year-old driver was conveyed in an unconscious state to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Paramedics also conveyed six bus passengers aged between 22 and 40 to the hospital. However, the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The incident is currently under investigation.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the driver’s loved ones. We also wish those injured a smooth recovery.

