Man Reportedly Loses Control Of GetGo Car & Crashes Into Bukit Panjang Carpark Wall

GetGo Car Crashes Into Bukit Panjang Carpark Wall, Debris Falls From 5th Storey

On Sunday (28 Aug), at around 10.40pm, a 20-year-old man was driving a GetGo car at Block 449A Bukit Panjang Ring Road’s multi-storey carpark when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

He hit the wall, and the impact was so great that the car’s bonnet was wrecked.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the wall was also damaged. Part of the 5th-storey concrete wall fell to the ground floor, with debris the size of a fist.

Authorities later cordoned off the area.

Man and woman appeared dazed

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Bukit Panjang resident Ms Wu said she was resting at home when she heard a loud sound. When she went to the multi-storey carpark, she saw a man and a woman sitting on the floor looking dazed.

She shared that both of them seemed very young, and the man appeared to be the driver of the GetGo car.

Ms Wu said the woman looked terrified, so she waited with them for their parents to arrive.

According to photos of the incident, traffic police later arrived to investigate.

The GetGo car appeared heavily damaged, and the vehicle’s airbags were deployed during the accident.

Driver & passenger conveyed to hospital

In the aftermath of the accident, a tow truck was spotted at the scene. Workers had a challenging time towing the GetGo vehicle from the 5th storey to the ground floor as parts of the damaged car dragged along the ground.

Shin Min Daily News reported that staff took one hour to haul the vehicle down the multi-storey carpark.

When they successfully exited the carpark, part of the car had to be dismantled before they could continue the journey.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that the 20-year-old male driver and the 19-year-old female passenger were later conveyed to the hospital while conscious.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.